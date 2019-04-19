Brazilian education minister to revise school textbooks to deny 1964 military coup

Telegraph UK - Thursday, April 19, 2019

Was a sovereign decision of the Brazilian society . Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem Credit: GALI TIBBON / AFP)GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images He called the coup d etat that would mark two decades of military dictatorship an...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Jair Bolsonaro vows to work with Donald Trump 'under God's protection' as he is sworn in as president of Brazil 

Brazil to move its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, says Jair Bolsonaro 

Brazil presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro stabbed during event

Prince William visits Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem ahead of meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu

Internet compares notes left by Barack Obama and Donald Trump at Israel’s Holocaust memorial

Christians in the Middle East are close to the edge – but this Easter, I know that there is hope for us all

Prince Charles tells Holocaust survivors how his 'amazing' grandmother hid Jewish family during war



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Nadanja’s Stand Up Comedy Event On April 6th

Buju Banton ‘the legend’ returns ... to Bahamas

My inspiring day with the Deputy Governor

The beautiful subject of maths

Learning to live with MS

Johnson Wins Best Supporting Actress In L.A.

Devils Isle Audio ‘Live & Direct’ On May 4th

SPORTS more
BDA Cricket Board Confirm 2019 Transfer List

BDA Cricket Board Confirm 2019 Transfer List

Barbados women take T20 Blaze victory

Gems score another victory

Barbados Topples Guyana To Add T20 Blaze Title To Cmi Women’s Super50 Cup Title For 2019

Tennis: Warner & Whitter Continue In Barbados

Photos & Result: Budgies & Mixed A Team Win

POLITICS more
#EastPortlandBattle | Vaz looking forward to 'historic' win

Government In Talks With Canadian Consulate

Ex-ministers keep up pressure on Canada's Trudeau over scandal

#EastPortlandBattle | Political supporters pulling out the stops to get voters

#EastPortlandBattle | EOJ reports 25% voter turnout at 11 o' clock

#PortalndEasternVotes: 'We want back we parish,' chant Comrades

#PortlandEasternVotes: Ann-Marie Vaz confident of victory

BUSINESS more
1609 Bar & Restaurant Reopens After Upgrades

Princess's 1609 reopens after upgrades

Two Dominicans to be part of Caribbean Start-Up Summit

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel Government Contract Vacancies

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel Finance Supervisor

WeSpeak To Empower & Project Women’s Voices

Hamilton raises $65m in third-party capital

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Police searching for Costa Ricans men

Cops trying to locate four Costa Ricans who entered island illegally

US rape suspect nabbed while attempting to flee to Jamaica

Ord Road reopened after crash

CofE launches online counselling for abuse victims who suffered at hands of church

Crash in Hamilton

Man injured in golf course accident

RELATED STORIES
Jair Bolsonaro vows to work with Donald Trump 'under God's protection' as he is sworn in as president of Brazil 

Brazil to move its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, says Jair Bolsonaro 

Brazil presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro stabbed during event

Prince William visits Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem ahead of meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu

Internet compares notes left by Barack Obama and Donald Trump at Israel’s Holocaust memorial

Christians in the Middle East are close to the edge – but this Easter, I know that there is hope for us all

Prince Charles tells Holocaust survivors how his 'amazing' grandmother hid Jewish family during war

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...