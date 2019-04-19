‘It never leaves my wallet’ - Manchester resident keeps newspaper picture of himself for nearly 25 years

Jamaica Star - Wednesday, April 19, 2019

Ederick Francis remembers the day quite clearly. He was making one of his regular trips to the gas station in Mile Gully, Manchester, when a Gleaner photographer took his picture. "I was at a gas station, mi a buy some gas, and the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Blind man longs for his family to visit him

TOUGH LUCK FOR MAN WITH SOFT HANDS - Claims he was turned down for farm work because of ‘delicate’ palms

Robbery Of A Man With No Arms

Basil Clayton, the street painting sergeant

Earning $2,000 a week and happy

Too much filthy music, says I-Wayne - Urges artistes to clean up their act

Quick Cook says DeMarco set him up



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
YM Entertainment flowing beyond MoBay

Best of the Best to pay tribute to ’90s dancehall

Thugs threaten LA Lewis - Armed men told him to stop endorsing British Link Up crew

National Schools’ Arts Festival to be held next week

Music & Entertainment Panel Discussion

Review Of Eugene Joell & Max Maybury

Living with lymphoedema

SPORTS more
Principal Rowe must go - Warren Weir calls for acting principal’s head

DAVA National Volleyball League winds down

Clarien Bank Donates $106K To Local Charities

Clarien Bank donates to charities

SKERRIT v. LINTON: A Compare and Contrast Analysis of Dominican Political Leadership

Facelift For National Sports Centre Grandstand

Education Official challenges parents and children to be responsible

POLITICS more
May holds 'constructive' Brexit crisis talks with UK opposition

NUPW elections get going

Italy rejects demands for a wolf cull as numbers increase in the Alps and Apennines

Ex-Wedco head's son convicted of child porn

Mitchell may hold talks with Mottley on CLICO

SKERRIT v. LINTON: A Compare and Contrast Analysis of Dominican Political Leadership

Ex-Wedco chief's son convicted of child porn

BUSINESS more
Ascendant shares fall 9% on BSX

WiRe to host charity panel discussion

Govt Invites Applications For Bursary Awards

Arch completes Axiom acquisition

Clarien Bank Donates $106K To Local Charities

Mitchell may hold talks with Mottley on CLICO

United Kingdom lawmakers reject government’s Brexit deal again

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Found foetus belongs to monkey

Blind man longs for his family to visit him

News On The Go

Jamaican accused of killing wife, daughter in US

US cops arrest J'can man accused of chopping wife, child to death

Police Confirm Death Of 63-Year-Old Woman

Retired cop among four killed in fatal crashes since Monday

RELATED STORIES
Blind man longs for his family to visit him

TOUGH LUCK FOR MAN WITH SOFT HANDS - Claims he was turned down for farm work because of ‘delicate’ palms

Robbery Of A Man With No Arms

Basil Clayton, the street painting sergeant

Earning $2,000 a week and happy

Too much filthy music, says I-Wayne - Urges artistes to clean up their act

Quick Cook says DeMarco set him up

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...