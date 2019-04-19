An absolute manifestation of mutually reinforcing laziness and plagiarism

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, April 19, 2019

DEAR EDITOR, Having read the Guyana Chronicle editorial of Sunday March 31, and Mark Da Costaâs letter in the same edition, I could not help but to conclude that the editorial and the letter taken together is an absolute manifestation of mutually reinforcing laziness and plagiarism....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Lackadaisical behaviour at City Hall preposterous

Correction

Kaieteur News Cartoon Feb. 10 2019

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Jan 06 2019

Guyana Chronicle hatch-job on Jagdeo is a shameless attempt to influence the CCJ third-term decision

David Hinds column dropped from Chronicle Newspaper …WPA Executive Member believes such a move was politically motivated

Sealey had absolutely nothing to do with publication of letter



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Filled or flopped?

Jamaica to host Concacaf Gold Cup matches

Book Signing With Audrey McLean On April 13

Daminance tackles ‘ZOSO’ on new single

Sampalue to launch debut album

Denroy Morgan showcasing African talent

Xodus to kick-start its carnival season with Envyous

SPORTS more
Deighton Griffith U-16 football kings

Williams, Padmore simply smashing

Jamaica to host Concacaf Gold Cup matches

Terceira Begins Outdoor Season In Belgium

Grenada National Senior Team for 2019 Windward Islands Championship.

Trey Simons Wins 800M At Terrier Relays

T&T PM Rowley hails Skerritt's victory, warns hard road to recovery

POLITICS more
Great First Step, Mr. President!

UK to seek further Brexit delay, try to break logjam — May

Filled or flopped?

OECS welcome Guadeloupe to member statehood

Premier To Conduct Meetings In Washington DC

PNP confident of victory in Eastern Portland

Brexit

BUSINESS more
Axa XL promotes Minors

AXA XL Promotes Jennifer Minors To SVP

Adenike Carmichael Joins MJM Law Firm

Polaris shares gain 40% in light trading

Bacardí promotes Merz

‘How well you do is determined by you’, businessman Sam Raphael to students

Gallagher Appointed To New Role At Sompo

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Firearms alert

If the PPP and Coalition Administrations have been responsible for our arrested development, why should we vote for them?

A job both professionally done and with human caring

ComPol Chester Williams Concludes National Tour

Police Department to Crack Down on Public Drinking

N.G.O. Community and Senators Step Up for Lisa Shoman

ComPol Williams: “Don’t Agree with Rule? Seek Employment Elsewhere”

RELATED STORIES
Lackadaisical behaviour at City Hall preposterous

Correction

Kaieteur News Cartoon Feb. 10 2019

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Jan 06 2019

Guyana Chronicle hatch-job on Jagdeo is a shameless attempt to influence the CCJ third-term decision

David Hinds column dropped from Chronicle Newspaper …WPA Executive Member believes such a move was politically motivated

Sealey had absolutely nothing to do with publication of letter

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...