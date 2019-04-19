Teachers did not participate in 'derogatory' chant, says Calabar board

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, April 19, 2019

The Board of Calabar High School says teachers did not participate in the chanting of derogatory slurs directed at rivals Kingston College during a session of the schoolâs assembly on Monday. The session was captured on video, which has gone...read more

