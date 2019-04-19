Financial health of local journalism is a myth

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, April 19, 2019

Sometimes journalists just don't do a very good job of explaining their craft to the public. For example, I realised with a shock not too long ago that many people think anonymous sources are not only unnamed in news stories but actually unknown to the reporters who use them as sources....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
A brutal year for journalists keeps getting worse

Putting journalism at stake

Gazette should remove anonymous bloggers

Pleasure craft grounded in Emilys Bay

When the myth becomes fact

Benefits of open cricket are a myth

Working to dispel the myths about financial assistance



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Guiding younger generations

Music Video: “Fashion Slayer” by HEЯITAGE

King Shine wins world fight club championship

‘Mission’ accomplished for Charity

Reggae Warriors to host USA Hawks

Raine Seville reminisces on EP

Filled or flopped?

SPORTS more
Football: Flanagan’s Onions Defeat YMSC

Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental Bowling League

Football: Flanagan’s Onions Defeat YMSC

Saltus athletes embark on university tour

Bermuda pair looking to impress in Barbados

Leverock nets in Sligo defeat

Augustus feeling positive

POLITICS more
Indian court dismiss opposition attempts to block Modi biopic days before general election

Video: April 2nd Bernews Morning Newsflash

Business Minister Dominic Gaskin resigns as MP – sources

Opposition hands Erdogan a big election setback

Brexit options: stick close to EU, crash out, think again

Polls plus awkward questions

Crawford's unfavourable rating soars to 44%

BUSINESS more
New BSX New Listing Sponsor: AGS Bermuda

New BSX New Listing Sponsor: AGS Bermuda

MetLife CEO sounds warning over rivals

Designer 'Moss' dreams of opening own studio

Monument Re Acquires Portfolio From Rothesay

Bacardi Names Global Corporate Director

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 1 2019

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Woman denies drug charges

Mentally ill man held on remand

Four arrested after drugs seized

Reports of stabbing an ‘April fools joke’

Violence Reduction Programme Graduation

Bacardi Names Global Corporate Director

Man fighting for life after fifth knife attack in Edmonton following weekend stabbing rampage

RELATED STORIES
A brutal year for journalists keeps getting worse

Putting journalism at stake

Gazette should remove anonymous bloggers

Pleasure craft grounded in Emilys Bay

When the myth becomes fact

Benefits of open cricket are a myth

Working to dispel the myths about financial assistance

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...