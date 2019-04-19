Blow to Caricel

Jamaica Observer - Monday, April 19, 2019

Symbiote Investment Limited last Friday received a heavy blow in its battle with the Government when the Court of Appeal ruled that it is not authorised to own or operate a facility, the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) stated yesterday.read more

