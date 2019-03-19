CCJ sets date for hearing appeal from Guyana on no-confidence motion

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, March 19, 2019

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â The Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice yesterday set May 10 to hear the appeal regarding the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Guyana that invalidated a motion of no confidence which Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo had successfully moved in the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
CCJ sets date for hearing appeal from Guyana on no confidence motion

CCJ to have case management conference on appeals from Guyana

No-confidence motion…Opposition files appeal at CCJ

Guyana Opposition to boycott National Assembly until CCJ ruling

Guyana Parliament to meet following Court of Appeal ruling

Guyana Opposition hints at possible extension of deadline for polls

Chief Justice could rule by month end regarding challenges to the validity of motion of no confidence



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
STAG Beer Easter Fustal tournament launched

D’Angel plays farmer for a day

Lipstyck joins #MeToo movement

Jamaican rapper Faice sees island as perfect platform

Tony Matterhorn and wife happy about pregnancy

Christopher Gayle puts a classic touch on gospel

Suspense to resume her career - Says she will be doing inspirational music

SPORTS more
Riley says he feels safe

Thumbs up for Latapy

Blaze Regional T20 Women’sT&T beat W/Wards on DLS in 10-over gameB’dos hammer defending Champs Jamaica

BCB/Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Cricket TournamentRose Hall Town Tigers crush Courtland Cricket Club to join Fyrish in the Final

GBA fund raising Take-Away lunch set for today

Special Olympic Athletes rewarded by DIGICEL and the NSC

Stakeholders of Guyana Cricket congratulates Mr. Skerritt and Dr. Shallow

POLITICS more
What Next: Defeat of May's deal means new Brexit precipice

Brexit rejection pushes Britain in deep political crisis

JLP calls for probe into Portland gun attack

Riley says he feels safe

Stakeholders of Guyana Cricket congratulates Mr. Skerritt and Dr. Shallow

GFF participates in the 34th CONCACAF Ordinary Congress

PPP will not support more funds for GECOM’s election readiness – Opposition Leader

BUSINESS more
Special Olympic Athletes rewarded by DIGICEL and the NSC

Argus shares surge 17.6%

LIAT pilots agree to salary cuts

Jones Named Chief Experience Officer At BTA

Prime Minister says Dominica economy is predicted nine percent growth in 2019

Oil Casualty Insurance Holds General Meeting

Comedian to speak at captive conference

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Crisis in Mozambique Cholera cases jump to 139 since mid-week outbreak

Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

JLP calls for probe into Portland gun attack

Hang them high, says The Sheriff

29 cases disposed of at January Demerara criminal assizes

Woman charged for circulating nude photos of a fellow villager

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricket265 opening stand between Boodie & Lyght highlight latest action

RELATED STORIES
CCJ sets date for hearing appeal from Guyana on no confidence motion

CCJ to have case management conference on appeals from Guyana

No-confidence motion…Opposition files appeal at CCJ

Guyana Opposition to boycott National Assembly until CCJ ruling

Guyana Parliament to meet following Court of Appeal ruling

Guyana Opposition hints at possible extension of deadline for polls

Chief Justice could rule by month end regarding challenges to the validity of motion of no confidence

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...