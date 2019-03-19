Insurer welcomes subsidy on lupus medication

Jamaica Observer - Friday, March 19, 2019

SAGICOR Life Jamaica has welcomed the move by the Government to offer coverage to persons affected by the autoimmune disease, lupus, through the National Health Fund (NHF).read more

