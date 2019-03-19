Human rights group: Lift veil of secrecy

Royal Gazette - Thursday, March 19, 2019

A global human rights organisation has recommended making Bermuda's public access to information law more robust, including by allowing some Cabinet papers to be disclosed and by lifting the "veil of secrecy over the work of the Minister of Finance".The Centre for Law and Democracy was asked...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Betting shops defend their reputations

Belongers status paper heads to Cabinet

Age Concern: Seniors against new rental tax

Key roles for newcomers Caines, Simmons

After eight years, secrecy still surrounds case

Gays are being denied full human rights

Premier views disquiet as a sign of a healthy democracy



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos: WA Primary Annual Easter Competition

Airbnb & BTA Launch Experiences In Bermuda

TN Tatem is sailing towards classroom success

Warwick's debaters shine at Spring Debates

My truth and my wondrous hair

Teach the children well

Lloyd delighted with Skerritt’s capture of CWI top spot

SPORTS more
Bermuda In Group B: Concacaf Nations League

Players Urged To Sign Up For Breezes USTA

Bermuda In Group B: Concacaf Nations League

Players Urged To Sign Up For Breezes USTA

Elite Athlete Entry List Released For Triathlon

Elite Athlete Entry List Released For Triathlon

BSSF Primary School Track & Field Results

POLITICS more
UPP elects new leader

Govt Will Not Increase HIP, FutureCare Premiums

Premier David Burt Meets With Pierre Moscovici

Chairman of Dominica Electoral Commission seeks to implement Voter’s I.D

Holness reassures Education Ministry leadership

Hamilton & St. George’s Elections On May 9th

Hamilton & St. George’s Elections On May 9th

BUSINESS more
Airbnb steps up its game in Bermuda

Video: ‘Taking Off’ Highlights The New Apron

Simons wants to raise profile of IoD members

Liat releases statement on cancellations 

Oil declares $250m dividend despite loss

LIAT cancels several flights

Photos: Clarien Volunteer At Tomorrow’s Voices

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Court: Man Denies Charge Of Sexual Assault

Double murder in St James

Arizona Police force their way into home to remove an un-vaccinated toddler with high fever

School bully who was filmed attacking Syrian refugee let off with a caution, as police say there was not enough evidence it was racially...

Israeli police arrest conmen accused of impersonating French foreign minister to swindle €8 million

St Elizabeth farmers held with $2.2 million worth of cocaine

Uchence Wilson trial: Mandeville doctor removed bullet from gang leader's leg for $90k

RELATED STORIES
Betting shops defend their reputations

Belongers status paper heads to Cabinet

Age Concern: Seniors against new rental tax

Key roles for newcomers Caines, Simmons

After eight years, secrecy still surrounds case

Gays are being denied full human rights

Premier views disquiet as a sign of a healthy democracy

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...