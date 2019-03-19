Haley Matthews and Barbados Sweep Super 50 Cup Awards

Spice Islander - Wednesday, March 19, 2019

GEORGETOWN, Guyana- Hayley Matthews won two of the top prizes awarded at the prizegiving ceremony of the 2019 Colonial Medical Insurance Womenâs Super50 Cup. Matthews finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets and the top all-rounder with 233 runs and 17 wickets....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Nominations Close For Posts Of President And Vice President Of Cricket West Indies

Sunil Ambris Named To Lead Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Barbados

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to visit Grenada in March

Sandals Resorts Announced As The New Long-term Principal Sponsor Of The Windies

Are Police Adding To Crime In The Caribbean?

Grenada to Host – National Consultation on Draft CARICOM Cohesion Policy

‘Hookie’ makes major splash in Jamaica Carnival



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
April 3: BIFF To Screen Documentary ‘Mr. Soul!’

March 30: Float Building & Decorating Workshop

April 3: BIFF To Screen Documentary ‘Mr. Soul!’

Gloucester Avenue renaming in honour of reggae icon Jimmy Cliff set for tomorrow

Film highlights rise of Black Power TV

Nancy Anne Miller Reads Poem “Pearl”

Shauna Chyn is in ‘Dreamland’ - Artiste’s song receives more than two million views

SPORTS more
Football: BBFS, BSMG International Tournament

Branwen Smith-King Named Chef De Mission

CHAMPS 2019 | Big names through to 1500m final

PM Dr. Keith Mitchell On the Election of New Cricket West Indies President & Vice-President

WIPA Extends Congratulations to Skerritt and Shallow

Girls Volleyball Team To Compete In Tampa

Shared philosophy is the key at Vasco

POLITICS more
Gosling extends 'olive branch' to Government

PM Dr. Keith Mitchell On the Election of New Cricket West Indies President & Vice-President

Senate passes Land Tax legislation

Petite Savanne Residents Resettled by the Government

St Lucia PM defends meeting with US President

Grant: collective responsibility must be taken seriously

Online examinations to come on stream in secondary schools

BUSINESS more
Information Commissioner’s 2018 Annual Report

Panel to focus on digital citizenship

Chubb names new financial lines head

Butterfield & Vallis trade show tomorrow

Digicel donates furniture to schools

Women Entrepreneurship Workshop at American Corner

Burt: Quadriga fiasco would not happen here

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Spitfire pilot shot down over Italy laid to rest after nearly 75 years with full military honours

Police name fatal road crash victim

Police Confirm Death Of Anthony Shawn Smith

Italy's Matteo Salvini calls for three alleged rapists to be chemically castrated if found guilty

Victims of paedophile teaching assistant tell court they were bullied for getting him jailed

Two men charged with rape over attack on British schoolgirls and teacher in Ghana

Doctor released after arrest for alleged deception

RELATED STORIES
Nominations Close For Posts Of President And Vice President Of Cricket West Indies

Sunil Ambris Named To Lead Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Barbados

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to visit Grenada in March

Sandals Resorts Announced As The New Long-term Principal Sponsor Of The Windies

Are Police Adding To Crime In The Caribbean?

Grenada to Host – National Consultation on Draft CARICOM Cohesion Policy

‘Hookie’ makes major splash in Jamaica Carnival

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...