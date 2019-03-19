Gabriel Jesus lifts Brazil to 3-1 win

Jamaica Star - Wednesday, March 19, 2019

PRAGUE (AP): Substitute Gabriel Jesus scored twice in the second half as Brazil came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in an international friendly yesterday. Roberto Firmino started the rally, equalising four minutes into the second...read more

