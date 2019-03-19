Less Money for Judiciary, More Money for AG’s Ministry

Channel 5 Belize - Wednesday, March 19, 2019

The judiciary has seen a considerable chunk of its annual budget being slashed in the upcoming financial year.Â  In contrast, additional allocations are being made for the Attorney Generalâs ministry, [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Finnegan and Musa Tit-for-Tat

MLA Refutes AG Office, Says G.O.B. Coercing Villagers Into Supporting U.S. Capital

Opposition Leader receives Law Books from Attorney General

A.G. Spars with Mark Lizarraga

Warning over Documents Presented by Foreign Nationals for Belizean Children

J.P.’s warned not to charge for services

A.G. Peyrefitte Not Able to Secure Statement from Forte or Attorney



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gloucester Avenue to be renamed Jimmy Cliff Blvd on Thursday

COMMENTARY: Dominica’s Carnival Festival, the ‘Real Mas’; 2019 and beyond……

Sean Paul collabs with Latin star

Keep our personal lives out of the ‘spotlight’

Wild times at Rep Yuh Flag

YWCA to host charity concert this weekend

Kalado pleased with ‘Trapwhine’ feedback

SPORTS more
Belize Law Enforcement Officer Win Baker 2 Vegas Relay Competition in the U.S.

No BCA fallout!

Tennis bronze for men, women

CHAMPS 2019 | Concerns for Taylor while Davis soars

CHAMPS 2019 | Johnson impresses in sprint hurdles heats

MoBay City FC hunt Under-13 title

What do you think has contributed to the FC Reno football team’s decline, especially in the past year?

POLITICS more
The same two forces and a crippling malaise

Government has now usurped power and occupies office illegally

All the races of our country should be identified as Guyanese and not by race

Robin Hood in reverse!

No BCA fallout!

Senate: Order Of Business For March 27th

UWP to name candidate for Salybia Constituency soon 

BUSINESS more
Day Two of Annual Budget Debate – A Few Highlights

One the lone stock to trade on BSX

EY Bermuda gives to Women's Resource Centre

Blind UWI graduate turns to entrepreneurship - Starts business because he couldn’t find a job

Lushy Banton says he is still fresh

Lahey Hospital and BMSG working together

Hamilton appoints two as O'Donohoe leaves

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Murder accused freed

Miner charged for illegal gun, ammo

Prosecution to call six witnesses in robbery, wounding of undercover cop

Two charged for separate murders

Trio Freed of Gun and Ammunition Charges

ComPol Wants to Adopt Model to Tackle Sex Crime and Child Abuse

‘El Beliceno’ Caught by Mexican Authorities

RELATED STORIES
Finnegan and Musa Tit-for-Tat

MLA Refutes AG Office, Says G.O.B. Coercing Villagers Into Supporting U.S. Capital

Opposition Leader receives Law Books from Attorney General

A.G. Spars with Mark Lizarraga

Warning over Documents Presented by Foreign Nationals for Belizean Children

J.P.’s warned not to charge for services

A.G. Peyrefitte Not Able to Secure Statement from Forte or Attorney

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...