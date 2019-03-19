Big turnout at Roy Fowl’s funeral

Jamaica Star - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Hundreds of persons gathered at the Bagbie Seventh-day Adventist Church in St Catherine yesterday to bid farewell to Owen 'Roy Fowl' Clarke. Information reaching THE STAR is that mourners turned out in their numbers to celebrate the life of Roy...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Photo: 'Roy Fowl' laid to rest

Constable Leighton Hanson laid to rest

Montego Bay twins laid to rest

Hundreds mourn Rambarans

Final farewell to people person

Mourners converge at Webster Memorial to bid Perkins farewell

'Rinna' will be forever cherished



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sean Paul collabs with Latin star

Keep our personal lives out of the ‘spotlight’

Wild times at Rep Yuh Flag

YWCA to host charity concert this weekend

Kalado pleased with ‘Trapwhine’ feedback

Chozenn preps for year-long tour, new album

Gospel Spotlight: Anique Morris answers God’s call call

SPORTS more
MoBay City FC hunt Under-13 title

What do you think has contributed to the FC Reno football team’s decline, especially in the past year?

Football losing ground in Frome

CHAMPS 2019 | No pressure on KC

Special Olympics Dominica athletes lived up to expectations – Irish

UWP to name candidate for Salybia Constituency soon 

BMRC Racing Season Opener Set For May 26th

POLITICS more
UWP to name candidate for Salybia Constituency soon 

Hon. Joseph Isaac Organizes ‘Koudemen’ for villagers of Wavine Cocque

British doctor missing presumed dead after failing to return from hike in French Alps

British lawmakers vote to seize control of Brexit for a day

‘You were warned’, PM tells Education Minister

PM claims unawareness of quarrymen’s plea for meeting

A debate will die on the altar of theatrics

BUSINESS more
One the lone stock to trade on BSX

EY Bermuda gives to Women's Resource Centre

Blind UWI graduate turns to entrepreneurship - Starts business because he couldn’t find a job

Lushy Banton says he is still fresh

Lahey Hospital and BMSG working together

Hamilton appoints two as O'Donohoe leaves

Lahey Hospital partners with BMSG

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Cherie Blair under fire for telling children 'most African women's first sexual experience is rape'

Bench warrant stayed in road rage case

Popular Lucea taxi driver shot and killed - Cops say shooter may not be charged

- Cops cautious in hairdresser’s murder probe

Six cops freed of 2013 corruption charges

‘Crime out of control’- Sav mayor - High school student among Westmoreland’s latest murder victims

Crocodile attacks male in St Thomas

RELATED STORIES
Photo: 'Roy Fowl' laid to rest

Constable Leighton Hanson laid to rest

Montego Bay twins laid to rest

Hundreds mourn Rambarans

Final farewell to people person

Mourners converge at Webster Memorial to bid Perkins farewell

'Rinna' will be forever cherished

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...