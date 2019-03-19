Unveiled Paint Session Event For Brides To Be

Bernews - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

The Bridal Suite Bermuda will be hosting âUnveiledâ, a paint session for brides to be and their bridal party on Saturday [March 30] at 7.00pm. A...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Unveiled Paint Session Event For Brides To Be

Bermuda Bridal Expo To Be Held On March 4th

Bermuda Bridal Expo To Be Held On March 4th

2018 Wedding Expo To Be Held On March 4

Special Night For Brides To Be & Bridal Party

Special Night For Brides To Be & Bridal Party

Couture:Kingston Bridal Week (KBW) Kicks off from September 22-29



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Get Kids From Behind Screens And Into Nature

One step at a time for Mike

More follies

T’Jean, a thief in the night who does not fit in

‘Social media a fair platform for aspiring poets’

Third World collabs with Polynesian artiste Fiji

'Jesus' comes in Easter

SPORTS more
Video: Men’s National Football Team Arrive Home

Video: Men’s National Football Team Arrive Home

Ball Hockey: Guelph Storm, Calgary Hitmen Win

Basketball League: Court Kings & Skyforce Win

Ball Hockey: Guelph Storm, Calgary Hitmen Win

Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental Bowling League

Basketball League: Court Kings & Skyforce Win

POLITICS more
Hon. Joseph Isaac Organizes ‘Koudemen’ for villagers of Wavine Cocque

British doctor missing presumed dead after failing to return from hike in French Alps

British lawmakers vote to seize control of Brexit for a day

‘You were warned’, PM tells Education Minister

PM claims unawareness of quarrymen’s plea for meeting

A debate will die on the altar of theatrics

PNP steps up pressure on Gov't over education ministry scandal

BUSINESS more
LIAT pilots reject a call for salary cuts

Executive Developments At Hamilton Insurance

Monument completes takeover of Dutch insurer

Celebrity planner set for Rosewood workshop

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 25 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 25 2019

UK lawmakers torn on fate of Brexit, and May

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
BPS Confirm: Man Dies After Motorcycle Collision

Accused robber freed

Motorcycle Collision On Palmetto Road

Basketball League: Court Kings & Skyforce Win

Hodges Bay residents uneasy about stone throwing attacks

Date set for prison sentence remission cases

Parish constables hit the beat

RELATED STORIES
Unveiled Paint Session Event For Brides To Be

Bermuda Bridal Expo To Be Held On March 4th

Bermuda Bridal Expo To Be Held On March 4th

2018 Wedding Expo To Be Held On March 4

Special Night For Brides To Be & Bridal Party

Special Night For Brides To Be & Bridal Party

Couture:Kingston Bridal Week (KBW) Kicks off from September 22-29

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...