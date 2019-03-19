Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital receives injection from Jumby Bay Fund donation

Antigua Observer - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Patients at the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital were beaming with joy after receiving another donation from the Jumby Bay Homeowners Association. Yesterday morning, members of the Jumby Bay Fund held a handing-over ceremony with hospital staff and patients in attendance. Speaking on behalf of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Hodges Bay residents uneasy about stone throwing attacks

Clarevue nurses end weeks of protest

Minister to meet with unions on Clarevue

Staff at Clarevue continue protests; Nurses Association calls for government to act

Health Minister appeals for help to locate families of Clarevue patients

Fiennes residents settling into new environment

Peters: Protest will continue



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
One step at a time for Mike

More follies

T’Jean, a thief in the night who does not fit in

‘Social media a fair platform for aspiring poets’

Third World collabs with Polynesian artiste Fiji

'Jesus' comes in Easter

Shenseea does the British link-up

SPORTS more
Basketball League: Court Kings & Skyforce Win

Ball Hockey: Guelph Storm, Calgary Hitmen Win

Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental Bowling League

Basketball League: Court Kings & Skyforce Win

Harbour Swimmers Shine At BASA Short Course

Sport Scoreboard, March 26, 2019

Towlson back to his best with title success

POLITICS more
British lawmakers vote to seize control of Brexit for a day

‘You were warned’, PM tells Education Minister

PM claims unawareness of quarrymen’s plea for meeting

A debate will die on the altar of theatrics

PNP steps up pressure on Gov't over education ministry scandal

UK lawmakers torn on fate of Brexit, and May

Cameron wants complete JCA overhaul

BUSINESS more
Executive Developments At Hamilton Insurance

Monument completes takeover of Dutch insurer

Celebrity planner set for Rosewood workshop

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 25 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 25 2019

UK lawmakers torn on fate of Brexit, and May

China's Xi insists new Silk Road runs both ways as Italy signs up

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Motorcycle Collision On Palmetto Road

Basketball League: Court Kings & Skyforce Win

Hodges Bay residents uneasy about stone throwing attacks

Date set for prison sentence remission cases

Parish constables hit the beat

Prison service is a 'forgotten service'

More cops needed in Westmoreland, says McNeill

RELATED STORIES
Hodges Bay residents uneasy about stone throwing attacks

Clarevue nurses end weeks of protest

Minister to meet with unions on Clarevue

Staff at Clarevue continue protests; Nurses Association calls for government to act

Health Minister appeals for help to locate families of Clarevue patients

Fiennes residents settling into new environment

Peters: Protest will continue

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Isabella Pollin: My husband hardly touch me as a woman for 3 years my husband has not made love to me not even a kiss little did I know that my husband is GAY. I contacted a hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL. COM it...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Isabella Pollin: My husband hardly touch me as a woman for 3 years my husband has not made love to me not even a kiss little did I know that my husband is GAY. I contacted a hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL. COM it...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...