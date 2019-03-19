Jack Shepherd to be brought back to UK as court hears he won't fight removal from Georgia

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Jack Shepherd to be brought back to UK as he tells court he won't fight removal from Georgia elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Jack Shepherd to be brought back to UK as he tells court he won't fight removal from Georgia Save Jack Shepherd is no longer fighting...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Jack Shepherd 'to be extradited within a fortnight'

Jack Shepherd 'visited by mum and sister' in Georgian jail

Jack Shepherd: Britain officially puts extradition request to Georgian prosecutors

Jack Shepherd could face further prosecution over claims he used a false identity

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd could be extradited within days as judge schedules emergency hearing

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd due in Georgian court as stepmother in Britain blames his victim for crash

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd 'may contest extradition' to Britain, his lawyer says



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
T’Jean, a thief in the night who does not fit in

‘Social media a fair platform for aspiring poets’

Third World collabs with Polynesian artiste Fiji

'Jesus' comes in Easter

Shenseea does the British link-up

Back to Africa with Shango

A warrior in Lipstyck

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, March 26, 2019

Towlson back to his best with title success

Harbour impress at championships

Women's rugby breaking glass ceiling

Teen pair on pathway to turn professional

Wade hails team effort in qualification

Clemons proud of Bermuda's platinum moment

POLITICS more
A debate will die on the altar of theatrics

PNP steps up pressure on Gov't over education ministry scandal

UK lawmakers torn on fate of Brexit, and May

Cameron wants complete JCA overhaul

Military-backed party leads Thailand's post-coup election

PNP mourns passing of life member Charles Moore

Bahamas PM says Venezuelan Gov't illegitimate

BUSINESS more
Monument completes takeover of Dutch insurer

Celebrity planner set for Rosewood workshop

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 25 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 25 2019

UK lawmakers torn on fate of Brexit, and May

China's Xi insists new Silk Road runs both ways as Italy signs up

Sri Lanka opens work on US$3.85B refinery near strategic port

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Parish constables hit the beat

Prison service is a 'forgotten service'

More cops needed in Westmoreland, says McNeill

Teaching fear and oppression, not accountability

Photo: 'Roy Fowl' laid to rest

Scientists develop new weapons in the battle to defeat an ancient disease 

16-year-old Knocked Down and Killed in Santa Cruz Village

RELATED STORIES
Jack Shepherd 'to be extradited within a fortnight'

Jack Shepherd 'visited by mum and sister' in Georgian jail

Jack Shepherd: Britain officially puts extradition request to Georgian prosecutors

Jack Shepherd could face further prosecution over claims he used a false identity

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd could be extradited within days as judge schedules emergency hearing

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd due in Georgian court as stepmother in Britain blames his victim for crash

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd 'may contest extradition' to Britain, his lawyer says

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Isabella Pollin: My husband hardly touch me as a woman for 3 years my husband has not made love to me not even a kiss little did I know that my husband is GAY. I contacted a hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL. COM it...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Isabella Pollin: My husband hardly touch me as a woman for 3 years my husband has not made love to me not even a kiss little did I know that my husband is GAY. I contacted a hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL. COM it...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...