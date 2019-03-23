Chinese Embassy in Dominica holds “China-Dominica Friendship Day”

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

On March 23, 2019, the Chinese Embassy in Dominica held a public event, âChina-Dominica Friendship Dayâ, in celebration of the 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Peopleâs Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica. H.E. Charles Savarin, President...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Building on Past Achievements and Creating a Better Future for the China-Dominica Relations

Dominica recommits to One China policy; China vows not to interfere in internal affairs

China-Dominica Friendship Day to be held on March 23rd

New Chinese Ambassador for Dominica

Dominica receives new Chinese Ambassador

New Chinese Ambassador for Dominica

Veil of secrecy on China/Dominica relationship must be lifted



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Jesus' comes in Easter

Shenseea does the British link-up

Back to Africa with Shango

A warrior in Lipstyck

Tough act to follow

Koffee brews on Billboard

Boyz seek redemption against Costa Rica

SPORTS more
Bakewell donates Polo Shirts and caps to RHTY&SC Under-17 and Second Division Teams

Taylor, Nation guide Jamaica to eight-wicket victory;Barbados retain title with win over T and T

BCB congratulates Ricky Skerritt on his election as CWI President

Fredericks’ ton hands Jaguars SC massive win over Jaguars SC Over-40

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo congratulates Richard Skerritt

GBA fund raising take away lunch set for Saturday as the push for funding continues

Stage set for 2019 Concacaf Nations League drawGuyana among 16 nations in League B

POLITICS more
Said Musa: What’s Up With Foreign Affairs?

Patrick and Said Spar over Budget

BCB congratulates Ricky Skerritt on his election as CWI President

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo congratulates Richard Skerritt

Mia’s bus fare ease

O-Wrap: Charles Jr elevated to minister... 3 deadly weekend crashes... GraceKennedy speaks on alleged C'bar assault

Pearnel Charles Jr appointed Minister without Portfolio after Ruel Reid's sacking

BUSINESS more
Budget Debate Kicks Off to Little Fanfare

Butterfield shares slide 8.3% on BSX

Retail sales volume falls for tenth month

Retail Sales Decrease 5.3% In December 2018

CCRIF holds board meeting in Bermuda

One posts $15.1m in full-year net income

Nineteen women now better equipped to develop sewing and fashion skills

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Motorcyclist Killed in Head on Collision in Scotland Halfmoon

An Off Duty Officer is Assaulted & His Serviced Weapon Stolen

Alexander Ruiz is Finally Charged for Murder

Belize City Resident Anthony Carballo Charged for San Pedro Double Murder

Police to unleash ‘zero tolerance’ campaign on noise nuisance

Killer vehicle leaves number plate behind after hit and run

Remorseful prison graduate gets 12 years for killing drinking buddy

RELATED STORIES
Building on Past Achievements and Creating a Better Future for the China-Dominica Relations

Dominica recommits to One China policy; China vows not to interfere in internal affairs

China-Dominica Friendship Day to be held on March 23rd

New Chinese Ambassador for Dominica

Dominica receives new Chinese Ambassador

New Chinese Ambassador for Dominica

Veil of secrecy on China/Dominica relationship must be lifted

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Isabella Pollin: My husband hardly touch me as a woman for 3 years my husband has not made love to me not even a kiss little did I know that my husband is GAY. I contacted a hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL. COM it...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Isabella Pollin: My husband hardly touch me as a woman for 3 years my husband has not made love to me not even a kiss little did I know that my husband is GAY. I contacted a hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL. COM it...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...