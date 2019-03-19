MPs united in rejecting UK citizens vote

Royal Gazette - Monday, March 19, 2019

A British Parliament committee report that recommended British citizens should vote, gain citizenship and run for office in Bermuda has been rejected unanimously by MPs.David Burt moved a motion in the House of Assembly to reject the report from the House of Commons, which he said was "the...read more

0
