GMR&SC Drag ChampionshipDon’t bet against Team Mohamed’s

Kaieteur News - Sunday, March 19, 2019

Â  The weather has been kind and it is forecasted to continue today for the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship that will boost off at South Dakota Circuitâs drag strip, located in Timehri. The conditions are already inviting but fans will...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
GMR&SC Drag ChampionshipStrip Extension work almost complete

GMR&SC Drag Championship Team Trans Pacific backs event on and off the strip

GMRSC Drag Championship now set for March 24

GMR&SC Drag Championship Kester Bowen looking for dream debut

GMR&SC National Race of Champions…Seejattan rules South Dakota

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Powerline Automotive and B.M. Soat backs event

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Starlet Cup geared to have scorching action



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sprinter bolts into cinemas

Robertha seeks musical breakthrough

Film is big business

Sean Paul, Alicia Keyes collab coming

Iset Sankofa found her tribe - with NTS Radio

SumeRR finds deeper love for music in Spain

Nat King Cole - Behind the voice

SPORTS more
Employee happiness = business profitability

Social work: A profession worth celebrating

Local produce will improve children's health – Shaw

Complement or compliment?

Bartlett welcomes tourism graduate school

Private sector supports maths education

How do I explain being fired?

POLITICS more
Spending, vote-buying, and rank political opportunism

Caribbean: In no one's backyard

Guyana on the verge of sharp economic growth -CDB

Jobs for water lovers

Ambassador Derrick Denniser!

Hagley Park business operators reel from losses

Sunday Brew — Marh 24, 2019

BUSINESS more
NCB Capital Markets inks second deal with Port Authority

Jamaican appointed to the board of Wells Fargo

Guyana on the verge of sharp economic growth -CDB

NWC won't refund money I sent them in error

Money moves — beginner, intermediate and advanced

Dream Weekend Cruise welcomed to MoBay

UWI's Ja-Bio-Plastics wins Business Model Competition

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Terrorism, gun control and Jamaica

Nurses Want End To Violence Against Women, Girls

Mass funeral held to bury 26 slain in New Zealand

Woman beater changes plea to guilty

Inquiry into fisherman’s death ongoing

Vagrant remanded for cocaine found in Krazy-glue container

Man who ran away from police recaptured during police operation

RELATED STORIES
GMR&SC Drag ChampionshipStrip Extension work almost complete

GMR&SC Drag Championship Team Trans Pacific backs event on and off the strip

GMRSC Drag Championship now set for March 24

GMR&SC Drag Championship Kester Bowen looking for dream debut

GMR&SC National Race of Champions…Seejattan rules South Dakota

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Powerline Automotive and B.M. Soat backs event

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Starlet Cup geared to have scorching action

RECENT COMMENTS
Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Isabella Pollin: My husband hardly touch me as a woman for 3 years my husband has not made love to me not even a kiss little did I know that my husband is GAY. I contacted a hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL. COM it...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

RECENT COMMENTS
Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Isabella Pollin: My husband hardly touch me as a woman for 3 years my husband has not made love to me not even a kiss little did I know that my husband is GAY. I contacted a hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL. COM it...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...