Rate of child-on-child sex assaults revealed

Royal Gazette - Saturday, March 19, 2019

More than half the sex abuse cases reported to government watchdogs last year were child-on-child assaults, the Minister for Justice and Attorney-General has revealed.Kathy Lynn Simmons told the Senate that 51 per cent of sex abuse allegations referred to the Department of Child and Family...read more

