From Valentino to Victoria/Tomas - Scores campaign and dditorial for Zara and Marie Claire Pulse models make strides in Paris and London

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, March 19, 2019

Pulseâs latest international star, Miqueal Symone Williams, and new kid on the block, Pulse Schools Model Search winner Kamaria Powell, are creating major waves on the international scene in campaigns, editorials and on the runways for some of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
UWI’s Saint star Naki Depass gives A+ to Couture Season in Paris

Miqueal Symone’s Armani appointment

Pulse Schools Model Search winner off to Paris

School Model Search finals tomorrow

Styleweek Jamaica '18 to unveil Global Trends

Saint International models break records in Fall 2016 Couture

Pulse models blazing the world's runways



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
After 12: Wee Pow celebrates

Koven Dre ready to make mark

The Ring Road Special!

Shelling the dance in Guy's Hill

Yardie making the rounds

Anthony B explores love and romance in new book

Reggae Sumfest 2019 to support more females

SPORTS more
A dream for ‘slept on’ athletes - Recruitment coach Forbes says scholarships are not only for ‘star’ athletes

JCA to invite applications for head coach

Sports Briefs

Portmore United receives $1m cheque

DaCosta, Nunes to rule Sunrise-Six

Fan group urges UEFA to curb Champions League ticket hikes

Coach wants Messi’s teammates to step up

POLITICS more
Shortlist or selection of BOJ governor expected by September

Foundation welcomes the addition of lupus to NHF subsidy list

Give Floyd green light

Mottley outlines new plan for debt-ridden LIAT

US$25M project for SMEs, start-ups

Budget 2019 shows the benefits of fiscal discipline

Barbados Gov't to implement fresh tax incentives for economic turnaround

BUSINESS more
First Global rolls out new hub for SMEs

German gov’t advisers cut growth forecast for 2019

Disney closes US$71b deal for Fox entertainment assets

BMW warns profits will fall

UK firms step up preparations for a no-deal Brexit

Another big EU fine for Google - Company punished for abusing online ad dominance

US$5 billion in 50 years - Jamaica’s half-century partnership with the IDB

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Congresswoman 'deeply concerned' about Caribbean immigrants facing deportation

More Caribbean youth hooked on drugs, says report

This Day in History — March 22

DaCosta, Nunes to rule Sunrise-Six

Green light for Calabar

Ganja, ADHD and false equivalency

Three J'cans charged with importing ganja to Cayman Islands

RELATED STORIES
UWI’s Saint star Naki Depass gives A+ to Couture Season in Paris

Miqueal Symone’s Armani appointment

Pulse Schools Model Search winner off to Paris

School Model Search finals tomorrow

Styleweek Jamaica '18 to unveil Global Trends

Saint International models break records in Fall 2016 Couture

Pulse models blazing the world's runways

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Tatjana Malek: Honestly I find it so hard trusting men. just in 2 months I went through 3 relationships and non worked out well cause I was always catching them cheating on me and it really hurts, I was able to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Tatjana Malek: Honestly I find it so hard trusting men. just in 2 months I went through 3 relationships and non worked out well cause I was always catching them cheating on me and it really hurts, I was able to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...