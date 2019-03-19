Clarke makes two changes to stimulus package

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, March 19, 2019

THE Government has agreed to further reduce the $5,000 flat rate for property valuations below $500,000 announced last week by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke in the House of Representatives.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Briefing | Tax give-back could stimulate economic growth

A history-making budget

Opposition responds to "give back" budget today

Santa Clarke's early Christmas budget

PNP questions Government's tax breaks

JCC happy with $14-b tax giveback

Business leaders back Clarke's stimulus budget



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Seani B banks on Buju

IRAWMA comes home for good

York Castle ahead in band contest

CARICS is here to stay

Don Mafia hits out against evil

An emotional connection to An emotional connection to our history

Hamilton Princess To Host Portuguese Dinner

SPORTS more
Young Hockey squad for FHC Invitational in Canada

61st Senior CTTC & Pan American Qualifiers Power Producers and Distributors Inc. powers GTTA hosting of event

MYO, New Amsterdam Central Mosque, Diamond New Scheme Masjid triumph

ECCCC/Neville Ramotar Memorial T/20 commences Double wins for ECCCC in SPR Ent. 40-overs competition

Corporate Guyana rally around the Golden Jaguars

Birbal Contracting Establishment T20 bowls off March 31 in Wakenaam

Bacchus Bulls claim RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 title

POLITICS more
Applications for new Jamaica House Fellows open March 26

The vitality of the voters' list

Application for Jamaica House

Local component of South Coast Highway to go to tender

15-m gallon water treatment plant set for Content, St Catherine

Overburdened OPM

More determined action needed by PM, says Phillips

BUSINESS more
May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 30

Calabar shine at Gibson McCook awards ceremony

Scotiabank commits J$9 million to Export Max III programme

Send me thinkers, Mitchell charges educators

Mia: Stay the course

Photos: Security Token Summit Meetings Held

Liat still restructuring 

TECH more
Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

CRIME more
Uchence Wilson Gang Trial | Witness denies accusations of revenge

Cyclone Idai toll rises above 300

Police find no evidence of baby-stealing ring

Criminal charges loom

Second witness takes stand today in Uchence Wilson gang trial

GPF FAPC Mini Athletics Meet set for today …trophies and medals sponsored by Trophy Stall

140 Venezuelan migrants take ferry to city

RELATED STORIES
Briefing | Tax give-back could stimulate economic growth

A history-making budget

Opposition responds to "give back" budget today

Santa Clarke's early Christmas budget

PNP questions Government's tax breaks

JCC happy with $14-b tax giveback

Business leaders back Clarke's stimulus budget

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Tatjana Malek: Honestly I find it so hard trusting men. just in 2 months I went through 3 relationships and non worked out well cause I was always catching them cheating on me and it really hurts, I was able to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Tatjana Malek: Honestly I find it so hard trusting men. just in 2 months I went through 3 relationships and non worked out well cause I was always catching them cheating on me and it really hurts, I was able to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...