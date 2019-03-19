Corporate Hands | PSJ give to Kidney Kids Foundation

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, March 19, 2019

| 12:21 AM The Pharmaceutical Society of Jamaica (PSJ) presents a checque for $500,000, proceeds of its 5K race to directors of the Jamaica Kidney Kids Foundation on March 10. From left: Dr Ernestine Watson, president, PSJ; Okeeno McLeod, executive member, PSJ; Erin Hayle, coordinator, Jamaica...read more

0
