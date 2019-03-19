NHS chiefs attack plans to scrap four hour A&E targets, warning against attempts to 'keep ministers happy'

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

19 March 2019 10:00pm Follow Follow the author of this article Follow the topics within this article Hospital chief executives have attacked plans to , suggesting the moves are being politically driven because deadlines are not being met. Last week NHS England said it would test a new system,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
England set to run short of water within 25 years, Environment Agency warns

One in three hospital patients admitted as an emergency to be sent home without an overnight stay

Hospitals will supply free tampons and sanitary towels to inpatients, following doctors' campaign

NHS targets 'have had their day' says health service chief as he claims they encourage 'gaming' 

Patients living in the country get a raw deal from the NHS, study finds

NHS 'birthday present' will only make up 'lost ground', bosses say

NHS to launch national scheme to treat veterans' mental health 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
ONLINE READERS COMMENT: We need to develop a long term cultural strategy

Reggae Boy Wes Morgan signs deal to remain at Leicester

Thames Riverboat charter firm accused of racism after it refused to rent out paddle steamer to soul and reggae parties citing 'drug and...

Unknown Gringo entertaining western fans

Rickey Teetz thrills MoBay show

8ight 7even 6ix makes its mark in New Kingston

Sean Paul teams up with Latin star

SPORTS more
Cricket Assc mourns murder of William Haye

Royal visit to health centre

Reggae Boy Wes Morgan signs deal to remain at Leicester

Former Jamaican cricketer murdered

COMMUNITY REPORT: Dumping in Antrim/Springfield area

Photos: Canadian Swim Teams In Bermuda

Homeless Nigerian refugee, 8, touted as chess prodigy after becoming one of America's top players

POLITICS more
Bermuda Drug Information Network Report

OBA: How Much Of Tax Is Earmarked For Health?

Haiti president says he will soon start process for new PM

Haitian government collapses

May tries to save Brexit plan ahead of EU summit

Chamber lines up geopolitics speaker

Haitian government collapses

BUSINESS more
Zurich Bermuda Hosts Island-Wide Seniors Tea

Harris to participate in BDA event panel

$27 Million approved by World Bank for geothermal project

Barbados on Track with BEPS Action 5

Chamber lines up geopolitics speaker

Montserrat Youth Accepted to OECS Fashion Design Programme

BMSG To Expand Medical Facilities In Hamilton

TECH more
Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

CRIME more
Cricket Assc mourns murder of William Haye

Revenge porn threats should be made illegal, review suggests, after Alice Ruggles murder

Thames Riverboat charter firm accused of racism after it refused to rent out paddle steamer to soul and reggae parties citing 'drug and...

Devout Catholic 'who used wrong pronoun to describe transgender girl' to be interviewed by police 

US Supreme Court hands Trump a victory on immigration detention

Woman fatally stabbed in Portland

Court refuses application for Tesha Miller witnesses to testify via video link

RELATED STORIES
England set to run short of water within 25 years, Environment Agency warns

One in three hospital patients admitted as an emergency to be sent home without an overnight stay

Hospitals will supply free tampons and sanitary towels to inpatients, following doctors' campaign

NHS targets 'have had their day' says health service chief as he claims they encourage 'gaming' 

Patients living in the country get a raw deal from the NHS, study finds

NHS 'birthday present' will only make up 'lost ground', bosses say

NHS to launch national scheme to treat veterans' mental health 

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...