Growth & Jobs | Give middle managers due respect – Coke-Lloyd

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Their contribution to the growth and development of any organisation is often overlooked, but managing director of Make Your Mark Consultants, Jacqueline Coke-Lloyd, has warned that the work of middle managers should never be discounted. âIf you do...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Push on for increased productivity

All set for middle managers' conference

'Embrace change' - Coke-Lloyd nudges Jamaica

PHOTO: Making Your Mark

Middle managers conference this week

Grooming middle managers

First Middle Managers' Conference this week



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sterling Gospel Music Awards a golden affair

No Girlz, no coach! - Impasse remains between Reggae Girlz coaches and JFF

Forget flying carpets, flying taxis are coming your way

Buju Boost

Reggae wins big at Juno

March 30 funeral for Aston Cooke

Markus Myrie changes tune

SPORTS more
Marketing group fined US$1m in FIFA scandal

Beckham faces traffic punishment

Chelsea reports racial abuse to UEFA

Thompson, Levy siblings ‘Squash’ all comers

Paul Wright | The culture of exclusion

West Indies gain valuable ranking points

Kerron the baller? - Retired sprinter to train Finnish club

POLITICS more
‘The clock has not been stayed’ -British envoy urges swift resolution to political impasse

Vaz snubs code of conduct signing, scolds political ombudsman, Crawford

Opposition urges auditor general to probe education ministry

GECOM erred in selection of Deputy CEO… ethnicity played no part in hiring practices – ERC concludes

Vaz boycotts political code of conduct signing

Nectali Ico Says Vital Stats Lost His Information

Fellow Trounces Marconi Leal in Fist Fight in Rural North

BUSINESS more
Former auto union VP charged in corruption probe

Growth & Jobs | Facetih Fashion breaks out of the mould

Blue Bison launches payroll tax solution

Butterfield shares up 10.4%

New hospital to bring urgent care and jobs

ST. Lucia Government reiterates position on LIAT

Blue Bison Launches Payroll Tax HR Solution

TECH more
Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

CRIME more
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern vows never to utter name of Christchurch gunman

Key player in Jamaican lottery scam could face long sentence

Erdogan shows New Zealand attack video at weekend rallies

Murders, robberies down in St Mary

Guns seized in August Town, Mango Hall

Mother, son shot dead in Barbados

Nevada considers technology to scan cellphones after crashes

RELATED STORIES
Push on for increased productivity

All set for middle managers' conference

'Embrace change' - Coke-Lloyd nudges Jamaica

PHOTO: Making Your Mark

Middle managers conference this week

Grooming middle managers

First Middle Managers' Conference this week

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...