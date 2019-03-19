Man, 65, charged with sharing nude photos of young partner

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

A Martial Arts instructor was yesterday charged and released on $10,000 bail after he allegedly went to his reputed wifeâs workplace and distributed nude photographs of her to her colleague s. Godfrey Taylor, 65, of 38 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
BBMAMA accredits trio as Free Style Fighting Instructors

‘Cross-eye’ charged for murder of ex-wife’s lover during home invasion

Man charged for sending ex-girlfriend nudes to her new boyfriend

Kitty resident peeved about parking lot three feet away from her home

Kitty man charged for raiding butchery

GRA security officer held after shooting spree

Woman charged for posting nude photos of ex-lover



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Buju Boost

Reggae wins big at Juno

March 30 funeral for Aston Cooke

Markus Myrie changes tune

A Sterling evening of gospel

Romain Virgo rocks to Buju

O-Wrap: 5 cars stolen outside Buju concert… 1.7% economic growth for Ja... Road fatalities up 37%

SPORTS more
This Day in History— March 18

NSC host Football Workshop for Physical Education Teachers on the East Bank

Milo Schools’ football tournament Group stage concludes

‘A’ Division Conquer in Police Football Final

CWI Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super 50Guyana hunting first victory against Jamaica at Everest today

Guyana participates in 2019 ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in Santo Domingo

Bayley’s, All Saints, St Giles showdown

POLITICS more
Vaz snubs code of conduct signing, scolds political ombudsman, Crawford

Opposition urges auditor general to probe education ministry

GECOM erred in selection of Deputy CEO… ethnicity played no part in hiring practices – ERC concludes

Vaz boycotts political code of conduct signing

Nectali Ico Says Vital Stats Lost His Information

Fellow Trounces Marconi Leal in Fist Fight in Rural North

BUT battle

BUSINESS more
Blue Bison launches payroll tax solution

Butterfield shares up 10.4%

New hospital to bring urgent care and jobs

ST. Lucia Government reiterates position on LIAT

Blue Bison Launches Payroll Tax HR Solution

Cubans turn Haiti into unlikely shopping oasis

Barbados Welcomes UK Businesses & Offers a Gateway to the Americas

TECH more
Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

CRIME more
Lee Boyd Malvo to have Supreme Court hearing

At least 10 gang members still at large, says ex-gangster

Man fined $50,000 for illegal dumping

‘A’ Division Conquer in Police Football Final

Queen Street Police Detention Centre Renovated

John Doe in OW is identified; one man charged for his attack

Alexander Ruiz charged for William Garcia’s death in motorcycle accident; no charges yet for murder of Luis Cabrera

RELATED STORIES
BBMAMA accredits trio as Free Style Fighting Instructors

‘Cross-eye’ charged for murder of ex-wife’s lover during home invasion

Man charged for sending ex-girlfriend nudes to her new boyfriend

Kitty resident peeved about parking lot three feet away from her home

Kitty man charged for raiding butchery

GRA security officer held after shooting spree

Woman charged for posting nude photos of ex-lover

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...