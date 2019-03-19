Jacinda Ardern comforts a grieving nation with hugs and speedy reform

Telegraph UK - Monday, March 19, 2019

Jacinda Ardern comforts a grieving nation with hugs and speedy reform elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Jacinda Ardern comforts a grieving nation with hugs and speedy reform Save The 38-year-old prime minister's compassion for those affected by the massacre has...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Jacinda Ardern's compassion in response to New Zealand terror attack was impressive - now she's taking on gun reform

Jacinda Ardern to announce gun law reforms within 10 days after suspect bought arsenal online

Jacinda Ardern received Brenton Tarrant's manifesto nine minutes before New Zealand attack

New Zealand prepares to bury victims of terror attack on its Muslim community

Christchurch, New Zealand mosque massacre in pictures

New Zealand massacre victims: Afghan refugee viewed country as 'slice of paradise'

New Zealand mosque shootings: everything we know so far about the Christchurch attacks



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
﻿OECS chairman on Antigua and Barbuda and Carnival Cruise Lines impasse

Carnival Awards ceremony to be hosted by DDA

Zacheous Jackson is upbeat about ‘Something’

Silk Legend hopes to build long career

Lvna is UIM’s ‘first lady’

Producers turn Sheba the Diva into a ‘Dominatrix’

Buju reclaims his throne - Shows no rust in first performance for nearly a decade

SPORTS more
Dominicans in Florida encouraged to buy Dominican dasheen

Orion Academy receives donation of football equipment

Football: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

Bermuda Win Medals At Special Olympics

Photos & Video: Bermuda Gymnastics Challenge

Football: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

Bermuda Win Medals At Special Olympics

POLITICS more
﻿OECS chairman on Antigua and Barbuda and Carnival Cruise Lines impasse

Guadeloupe; welcome to the OECS family

Government to meet with Carnival reps on Friday

Attack of the dying and discredited

Damion's regret

Phillips says two futures before East Portland constituents

'Sexist comments'

BUSINESS more
Reigniting the Barbados China Connection

Abir and Lloyd's host market briefing on island

Docks operator alert to Corporation changes

Pottery studio is the wheel deal

The external threats banging at our gates

The external threats banging at our gates

The external threats banging at our gates

TECH more
Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

CRIME more
Dozens arrested as Hamas cracks down on major Gaza protests

Police hunting burglars who attacked 98-year-old war veteran release fresh CCTV 

Starving whale killed by swallowing 40kg plastic, activists say 

Kenny Leseur Wins IMG Junior Golf Tour Event

Jacinda Ardern's compassion in response to New Zealand terror attack was impressive - now she's taking on gun reform

Utrecht shooting: 'At least one dead' after 'potential terror attack' on tram 

Hundreds turn out for the Triple Challenge

RELATED STORIES
Jacinda Ardern's compassion in response to New Zealand terror attack was impressive - now she's taking on gun reform

Jacinda Ardern to announce gun law reforms within 10 days after suspect bought arsenal online

Jacinda Ardern received Brenton Tarrant's manifesto nine minutes before New Zealand attack

New Zealand prepares to bury victims of terror attack on its Muslim community

Christchurch, New Zealand mosque massacre in pictures

New Zealand massacre victims: Afghan refugee viewed country as 'slice of paradise'

New Zealand mosque shootings: everything we know so far about the Christchurch attacks

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...