UK's youngest female pilot, 16, to be mentored by easyJet captain as airline aims to attract more women

Telegraph UK - Monday, March 19, 2019

UK's youngest female pilot, 16, to be mentored by easyJet captain as airline aims to attract more women elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More UK's youngest female pilot, 16, to be mentored by easyJet captain as airline aims to attract more women Save Ellie Carter has...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
EasyJet passenger claims airline 'racially profiled' him after staff burst in on him using toilet mid-flight

Coffins filled with charred earth buried in memory of unidentifiable Ethiopia Airlines crash victims

Pictures of the Day: 11 March 2019

'I was raped by superior officer', says US senator and first female combat pilot

Senator Martha McSally reveals she was raped in the air force in emotional testimony

EasyJet insists passengers not put at risk as pilots played Snapchat game at 30,000ft

French EasyJet pilot convicted for flying ‘while suffering the after-effects of ecstasy’



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Zacheous Jackson is upbeat about ‘Something’

Silk Legend hopes to build long career

Lvna is UIM’s ‘first lady’

Producers turn Sheba the Diva into a ‘Dominatrix’

Buju reclaims his throne - Shows no rust in first performance for nearly a decade

Pet project: how a dog's life can help children

Pet project: how a dog's life can help children

SPORTS more
Nurse, educator and pioneer for women

Kenny Leseur Wins IMG Junior Golf Tour Event

Sport Scoreboard, March 18, 2019

Tanner hits Carifta standard

Ruthless Hood put BAA to the sword

Lewis buoyed by maiden goal for Charleston

Paget's fate sealed with defeat to X-Roads

POLITICS more
Guadeloupe; welcome to the OECS family

Government to meet with Carnival reps on Friday

Attack of the dying and discredited

Damion's regret

Phillips says two futures before East Portland constituents

'Sexist comments'

Holness says Portland Eastern ready for change

BUSINESS more
Abir and Lloyd's host market briefing on island

Docks operator alert to Corporation changes

Pottery studio is the wheel deal

The external threats banging at our gates

The external threats banging at our gates

The external threats banging at our gates

The external threats banging at our gates

TECH more
Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

CRIME more
Kenny Leseur Wins IMG Junior Golf Tour Event

Jacinda Ardern's compassion in response to New Zealand terror attack was impressive - now she's taking on gun reform

Utrecht shooting: 'At least one dead' after 'potential terror attack' on tram 

Hundreds turn out for the Triple Challenge

Suspicious drones over Westgate prompt ban

Drones: No-Fly Zones Over Westgate, Police HQ

Spanish Town police seek relatives of wandering teenager

RELATED STORIES
EasyJet passenger claims airline 'racially profiled' him after staff burst in on him using toilet mid-flight

Coffins filled with charred earth buried in memory of unidentifiable Ethiopia Airlines crash victims

Pictures of the Day: 11 March 2019

'I was raped by superior officer', says US senator and first female combat pilot

Senator Martha McSally reveals she was raped in the air force in emotional testimony

EasyJet insists passengers not put at risk as pilots played Snapchat game at 30,000ft

French EasyJet pilot convicted for flying ‘while suffering the after-effects of ecstasy’

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...