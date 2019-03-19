Plenty of fish, but no buyers - Rocky Point fisherfolk not seeing sales

Jamaica Star - Monday, March 19, 2019

The Lenten season is in high gear, but the fish vendors in Rocky Point, Clarendon, are not seeing the sales that they were hoping for. When THE STAR ventured into the community, some of the vendors were seen scaling the fishes that they bought....read more

