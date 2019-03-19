Wheelchair warriors a hit

Nation News - Monday, March 19, 2019

THE fans who stayed away missed a treat. Wheelchair bodybuilding made a rousing, historic first appearance in Barbados at the season opening Flex Championships on Saturday night at the Derrick Smith Vocational...read more

