Charcoal industry fans flames of enviro concern

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, March 19, 2019

For decades, persons in the charcoal industry have been illegally cutting down trees in Jamaicaâs forests to supply growing market demands. This, however, is not sitting well with environment authorities, who have warned that such persons are...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Pervasive - charcoal trade - getting major rethink in Haiti

Turning Tropical Storm Erika driftwood into coal

Charcoal exportation a threat to our forests

No to charcoal export

Let us protect our forests

'Coal people' struggle with Sandy wood

Cooking without gas



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The Music Diaries | Jamaica’s first child star – Delroy Wilson

Chune Een | The future of sound systems and their lasting impact

Pam Hall to turn heads with ‘What You Gon’ Do?’

Dancing in the streets of Senegal - Latonya Style’s African excursion

Portland's prize fight

Keeping the Bond with JA

Sweet business from Cocoa Tea

SPORTS more
Enid Bennett’s Taylor shines in 800m at GC Foster

Walker on top in jockeys’ race

How do I fire someone?

NCU gearing up to win innovation contest

How PORPE can help your child succeed in school

IDB introduces free online courses for education professionals

Mico's maths summit set for March 25-27

POLITICS more
Living la vida con principios?

4 soft skills you need to win at work by 2020

St Jago High students stage mock general election

Portland's prize fight

Crawford wants to adjust mindset of 'gem' Portland

Vaz: I'm ready to change lives

Finger pointing continues… Jagdeo refused invitation for joint meeting with GECOM- Granger -President Granger

BUSINESS more
Enid Bennett’s Taylor shines in 800m at GC Foster

Unclaimed moneys

Hundreds of thousands join world youth climate demo

Cuba taps into high-end luxury tourist market

The 14 stages of investor behaviour

HEART signs MOU with City & Guilds of London

In Caracas, water an obsession after days of blackout

TECH more
Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

CRIME more
Women demand justice for slain men – and to shield others from death

Sexual harassment protocol in Jamaica Constabulary Force

Teachers drafting policy to clamp down on sex abuse

89% of suicide victims are men

Caricom condemns terrorist attack in New Zealand

Mourners pack school gym to remember slain Illinois deputy

Mosque shooter a white nationalist seeking revenge

RELATED STORIES
Pervasive - charcoal trade - getting major rethink in Haiti

Turning Tropical Storm Erika driftwood into coal

Charcoal exportation a threat to our forests

No to charcoal export

Let us protect our forests

'Coal people' struggle with Sandy wood

Cooking without gas

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...