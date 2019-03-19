Professionals Complete Epidemiology Training

Bernews - Saturday, March 19, 2019

Minister of Health Kim Wilson attended the graduation ceremony for the members of the Department of Health on their completion of the Bermuda...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Ministers: Student Health Rumour Is Not True

Regional tourism losing millions

Paper To Be Presented At Caribbean Conference

PAHO calls for increased surveillance as whooping cough/pertussis is on the increase.

Minister: Bermuda Burden Of Illness Study

CPS advises to vaccinate against whooping cough/pertussis as reemergence of infection observed in several countries.

BAHA, Ministry of Health tackle food-borne diseases in Belize



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gov’t to meet with executives of Carnival Cruise Line

Concrossiss looks to Latin America

Dannareo does it for Clarendon

Tom Laing drops Street Teacher

Blissful morning at Lyssons Beach

Keith Cole rides again

BAD BLOOD - Buju, son in alleged altercation

SPORTS more
Orville Higgins | Windies, here is your World Cup squad ... You’re welcome

Dalton Myers | Much to consider on IAAF changes

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricket Troy Benn, London, Amsterdam hit fifties Thompson takes lone 5-Wkt haul, Moore gets...

Guyana Lawn Tennis Association 2019 holds AGM and Elections

GTTA names Junior and Cadet Team for Caribbean Junior and Cadet Championships

Agard in Haiti to officiate in National Championships

GRFU 2019 season opens today with 15s clash at National Park Busy year ahead for men’s 15s and 7s teams

POLITICS more
It will be some time before it reaches the stage to seek ‘political’ independence, but…

Excitement in Portland

PM halts payments from CDF after vote-buying allegations in Portland

Phillips demands Bernard Lodge sale reversal

Massive crowd support, maximum security on Nomination Day in Portland Eastern

Guyana Lawn Tennis Association 2019 holds AGM and Elections

Message from President Granger Govt protects the borders, natural resources, sovereignty; must remain in place until…

BUSINESS more
Ascendant’s Share Repurchases For March 14th

Ascendant’s Share Repurchases For March 14th

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting March 16

Finding your passion and building a business

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 15 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 15 2019

PartnerRe Longevity Transaction With Manulife

TECH more
Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

CRIME more
UPDATE: 16-year-old shot dead

Sex offenders get sentence reduction in separate cases on appeal

Second ‘wanted man’ charged, remanded for illegal bullets and drugs

Editorial: Oops!

Woman to face jury for allegedly lying for robbery accused

BAD BLOOD - Buju, son in alleged altercation

Deadly racist attack

RELATED STORIES
Ministers: Student Health Rumour Is Not True

Regional tourism losing millions

Paper To Be Presented At Caribbean Conference

PAHO calls for increased surveillance as whooping cough/pertussis is on the increase.

Minister: Bermuda Burden Of Illness Study

CPS advises to vaccinate against whooping cough/pertussis as reemergence of infection observed in several countries.

BAHA, Ministry of Health tackle food-borne diseases in Belize

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
ISLA BAUDIN: “BLOGS DO HAVOC” - I was slandered because I am a SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PLASTIC SURGEON with good SOCIAL MEDIA presence. Some blogs put it out that I had ruined client’s looks, and a POLITICAL...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...