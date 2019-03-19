BSSAC Day 2 underway

Nation News - Friday, March 19, 2019

The day is still young but the Sol Esther Maynard zone of the Barbados Secondary Schoolâs Athletic Championships is already seeing records tumbling at the National Stadium. Competing in the Under-20...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
BSSAC 2019: A day of records and Carifta qualifications

BSSAC 2019: Esther Maynard Zone gets going

Foundation does the double in BSSAC Esther Maynard Zone

Foundation front-runners

HC, Springer leap ahead

Top points for Foundation

Solid Foundation



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Holi Festival 2019: How the thwarting of a Hindu demon king led to the colourful celebration

DFC announces winners for Mas Domnik 2019

Four Weddings director to chair BIFF jury

Outerbridge turns lens on doctors in war-torn Syria

Borrowed land

Backing Bermuda's sailing future

Review: New Band “Miles Raymond & Dayton”

SPORTS more
Rugby: Bermuda 7s Tournament This Weekend

Bangladesh cricketers among 49 murdered in New Zealand terror attack

Bermuda Fall To Costa Rica In Tennis Tournament

Bermuda Fall To Costa Rica In Tennis Tournament

Sport Scoreboard, March 15, 2019

Let the games begin

Singles Series final places up for grabs

POLITICS more
Senate approves mental health amendment

PM highlights continued positive Economic Growth on the First Anniversary of the Re- Election of the NNP

Elvis Morain appointed Supervisor of Elections

#EastPortlandBattle | Political supporters flock streets for Nomination Day

Bangladesh cricketers among 49 murdered in New Zealand terror attack

Liquor Licence Amendment Act Tabled

Liquor Licence Amendment Act Tabled

BUSINESS more
Polaris acquires East End Asphalt

WORLD COMSUMER RIGHTS DAY: Trusted smart products

Massiah advises LIAT to meet with all regional trade unions

Bermuda companies and public information

Sompo International adds to its offerings

Acquisitions set to elevate Hamilton Insurance

Ascendant’s Share Repurchases For March 13th

TECH more
Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

CRIME more
Senate approves mental health amendment

St Ann man charged following gun seizure

51-y-o St Ann man chopped to death

Bangladesh cricketers among 49 murdered in New Zealand terror attack

Two children killed and mother seriously injured, as Bentley driver is arrested following reports of racing

Drugs data released

Many dead in New Zealand shooting at two mosques

RELATED STORIES
BSSAC 2019: A day of records and Carifta qualifications

BSSAC 2019: Esther Maynard Zone gets going

Foundation does the double in BSSAC Esther Maynard Zone

Foundation front-runners

HC, Springer leap ahead

Top points for Foundation

Solid Foundation

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM: I SAW SO MANY GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT THIS HACKER NAMED SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM . SO I WENT FOR HIS SERVICES AND YOU WONT BELIEVE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS I GOT ALL I NEEDED, THIS HACKER IS SO GOOD AT HIS...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...