Municipalities Reform Act passed

Royal Gazette - Thursday, March 19, 2019

Controversial legislation to turn Bermuda's two municipalities into unelected quangos was passed by MPs this morning. The decision will bring to an end a combined total of almost 450 years of local government in Hamilton and St George's.MPs voted 22-7 in favour of the legislation, with all...read more

