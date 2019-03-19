UPDATED: TAJ extends opening hours at customer care centre

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, March 19, 2019

Â  With only three days to the March 15 tax filing deadline, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is providing even greater support. The TAJ says its Â Customer Care Centre is now operating extended hours - 8:30 am - 7:00 p.mÂ each day...read more

