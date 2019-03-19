Authorities continue search for missing Captain, others

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Â  Authorities are continuing their search for the passengers who disappeared following a boat explosion on Sunday. Kaieteur News understands that the missing have been identified as Carl Archer who was returning home with his wife, and boat captain known as âSakie.â A source close...read more

