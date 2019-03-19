Twin girls to be buried on Sunday

Jamaica Star - Monday, March 19, 2019

The twin girls who perished in a fire on January 31, after their home that is located off Grants Pen Avenue was burnt to the ground, will be laid to rest on Sunday, March 17. A relative of the deceased three-year-old girls yesterday confirmed...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Project launched to reduce fire hazard in Children's homes

I’m no hero - Brave cop says he was just doing his job at Grants Pen fire scene

Two-year-old twin girls perish in fire

Elderly woman perishes in fire

Boys killed in fire, mother in custody

Mom faints in court, still in hospital

Ananda Alert! Brunswick Avenue girl missing



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Harvard Groups To Perform Concert On Tuesday

BIFF ‘Talks With Film Professionals’ Panelists

Student Video Competition For Hospitality Month

BIFF ‘Talks With Film Professionals’ Panelists

IWD Photo Shoot Celebrates Bermudian Women

Bringing balance to senior swans

Phenomenal support - Shuga launches foundation

SPORTS more
Corporate Team Challenge For World Triathlon

Steele faultless in B Division

Butterfield breaks his marathon record

Mountain Bike Race Held At Ferry Reach

Venezuelan and Dominican fined for drug possession

2019 KPMG Round The Grounds Race Results

Football: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

POLITICS more
Barbados to host urgent LIAT shareholder governments meeting

Budget day announced

Arthur Williams appointed High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago

Irish Prime Minister gives permission for Isil bride Lisa Smith to return home

COMMENTARY: Will the tides turn for the Vieille Case Constituency this time around?

Advisers & Consultants For Government Ministers

House: PLP figures named as consultants

BUSINESS more
Prizes On Offer For End-To-End Fundraisers

Butterfield shares fall 7% on BSX

Barbados to host urgent LIAT shareholder governments meeting

Emile Leiba | Current difficulties with the labour code

Sign up for End-to-End

Report: EU To Add Bermuda To Their ‘Blacklist’

“Fuelling 4 A Cause” Donates $31,000 To Charity

TECH more
Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

CRIME more
Police officer who received £34,000 in gifts from elderly widower forced to quit her job

Two teens murdered in Portmore

Three killed in Manchester crash

MoBay madness - Guard, courier killed in daylight robbery

Rider Drops Motorcycle, Escapes On Foot

Man who fled police subject of 'viral video'

Guilty verdict for heroin smuggler

RELATED STORIES
Project launched to reduce fire hazard in Children's homes

I’m no hero - Brave cop says he was just doing his job at Grants Pen fire scene

Two-year-old twin girls perish in fire

Elderly woman perishes in fire

Boys killed in fire, mother in custody

Mom faints in court, still in hospital

Ananda Alert! Brunswick Avenue girl missing

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ari Ane: Can you guys try JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM. this guy is the talk of the town, he hacks into any form of Technical problem you have especially when it comes to phone hack. Well I just hired this...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ari Ane: Can you guys try JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM. this guy is the talk of the town, he hacks into any form of Technical problem you have especially when it comes to phone hack. Well I just hired this...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...