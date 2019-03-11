Royal Navy frigate HMS Argyll rescues all 27 crew from blazing ship in Bay of Biscay

Telegraph UK - Monday, March 19, 2019

Royal Navy frigate HMS Argyll rescues all 27 crew from blazing ship in Bay of Biscay elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Royal Navy frigate HMS Argyll rescues all 27 crew from blazing ship in Bay of Biscay Save 11 March 2019 4:36pm Follow Follow the author of this...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Royal Navy warship seizes record £150m of drugs on Arabian Sea's 'hash highway' and 'smack track' 

UK and US conduct first joint drills in South China Sea

Navy sailors recalled to warship in aftermath of Salisbury nerve agent poisoning over fears of attack while ashore

Sailor shortage means four of Navy's 13 frigates have not spent a single day at sea this year, MoD data reveal

The Queen pays tribute to HMS Ocean at decommissioning ceremony  

First of new fleet of Type 26 warships to be named HMS Glasgow

Russian warships escorted through the English Channel tonight- for the third time in six months



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
IWD Photo Shoot Celebrates Bermudian Women

Bringing balance to senior swans

Phenomenal support - Shuga launches foundation

Merritone goes Cuba with love

Singer Olaf Blackwood gives the Reasons

Metal forges track with Spice

Munga's able to travel

SPORTS more
Mountain Bike Race Held At Ferry Reach

Venezuelan and Dominican fined for drug possession

2019 KPMG Round The Grounds Race Results

Football: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

Athletes Win Medals & Set Records In Maryland

Football: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

Athletes Win Medals & Set Records In Maryland

POLITICS more
COMMENTARY: Will the tides turn for the Vieille Case Constituency this time around?

Advisers & Consultants For Government Ministers

House: PLP figures named as consultants

Column: ‘Island Too Driven By Partisan Politics’

Column: ‘The PLP Is A Tax And Spend Party’

Column: ‘The PLP Is A Tax And Spend Party’

Miss Dominica judge says genuine talent should be a criterion for contestant selection

BUSINESS more
“Fuelling 4 A Cause” Donates $31,000 To Charity

LIAT to implement CDB restructuring plan or face ‘death’

Walkers expands professional-services team

Column: ‘Island Too Driven By Partisan Politics’

Audio: Premier David Burt On FinTech MOUs

Sweet rewards for York Town

Mandeville Rotary recognises youth

TECH more
Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

CRIME more
Boy, 13, repeatedly stabbed outside school during lunch break

Nine arrested for drink driving

MISSING: Neville Alonzo Stafford

Venezuelan and Dominican fined for drug possession

Murder of Putin enemy made to look like 'trashy suicide', his daughter says

Police investigating sudden death of minor

Police investigating shooting in Roseau

RELATED STORIES
Royal Navy warship seizes record £150m of drugs on Arabian Sea's 'hash highway' and 'smack track' 

UK and US conduct first joint drills in South China Sea

Navy sailors recalled to warship in aftermath of Salisbury nerve agent poisoning over fears of attack while ashore

Sailor shortage means four of Navy's 13 frigates have not spent a single day at sea this year, MoD data reveal

The Queen pays tribute to HMS Ocean at decommissioning ceremony  

First of new fleet of Type 26 warships to be named HMS Glasgow

Russian warships escorted through the English Channel tonight- for the third time in six months

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ari Ane: Can you guys try JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM. this guy is the talk of the town, he hacks into any form of Technical problem you have especially when it comes to phone hack. Well I just hired this...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ari Ane: Can you guys try JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM. this guy is the talk of the town, he hacks into any form of Technical problem you have especially when it comes to phone hack. Well I just hired this...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...