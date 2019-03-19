Daughter seeks help to buy mom pacemaker

Jamaica Observer - Monday, March 19, 2019

TWENTY-three year old Kerry-Ann Angus of Jones Town in Kingston is seeking assistance to purchase a pacemaker for her mother, Carmen Williams, who is 58 years old and suffering from heart disease. As Angus explained it, her mother's heart is beating slower than it should and doctors have...read more

