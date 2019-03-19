Homeowners wrangle with strata as complex goes to rot

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, March 19, 2019

Several overseas-based homeowners at the Sunshine Village Complex in Negril, Westmoreland, are calling on the Government to intervene in an ongoing dispute over the financial management of the strata plan facility. Sunshine Village Complex, or The...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Avoid the next Braemar bust-up - Legal way to collect outstanding maintenance fees

A matter of land | How do I get these delinquents to pay?

Strata powers over forced property sale strengthened

The powers of the Strata Commission

Strata fee conflict sparks amnesty, call for closing loopholes

RBC curtails funding for expensive Palmyra receivership

Powerful stratas feel powerless in soft real estate market



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Camille Davis says faith helped her find purpose

Music master aims to lift standards locally

14 members of Girlz’ World Cup squad to be selected shortly - Price: Everybody wants to be included, and so everybody is putting in...

BIFF Film Festival To Kick Off On Sunday

BIFF Film Festival To Kick Off On Sunday

Smithsonian Magazine Highlights Bermunchies

Photos: Professional Women’s Club Book Signing

SPORTS more
Farfan & Mendes Men’s Hockey League Hikers and Supernova latest winners

Milo Schools’ football tourney Lodge, Annandale, PC and Canje through to knockout round

Windies First-Class C/Ships Johnson’s 76 lead Jaguars to likely record equalling title Shepherd named MOM for his match haul of 8-76

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyanese reps on the now Cricket West Indies is not about the game’s development

Former Melbourne president hails Becca

14 members of Girlz’ World Cup squad to be selected shortly - Price: Everybody wants to be included, and so everybody is putting in...

Politicians and the Judiciary have beenextremely disappointing in our Cricket Crisis

POLITICS more
GFF President highlights gender balance in International Women’s Day message

Going forward … GECOM will have to be more vigilant on dual citizenship status of candidates –Commissioner Alexander

No stomach for politics - Tribal divide drives away independent thinkers, says former election boss

The Government, and Government alone has created the impending constitutional crisis

Politicians and the Judiciary have beenextremely disappointing in our Cricket Crisis

Serendipity or the beginning of a dictatorship?

The Constitution, GECOM, and the memory of Dr. Jagan

BUSINESS more
LIAT call

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting March 9

Debt to start a business is a bad idea

Strong women stride out

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 8 2019

One Communications Feb. Share Repurchases

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 8 2019

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

CRIME more
Strip club owner accused of human trafficking will have to serve four years for illegal gun and ammo possession

Former cameraman convicted for child rape appeals 25-year sentence

Truck crushes porter at Kara Kara toll booth

Schoolgirl raped on Ogle seawall, suspect in police custody

Indoor air pollution and our health: particles

Palomino bats for lasting tribute to slain cops

The Government, and Government alone has created the impending constitutional crisis

RELATED STORIES
Avoid the next Braemar bust-up - Legal way to collect outstanding maintenance fees

A matter of land | How do I get these delinquents to pay?

Strata powers over forced property sale strengthened

The powers of the Strata Commission

Strata fee conflict sparks amnesty, call for closing loopholes

RBC curtails funding for expensive Palmyra receivership

Powerful stratas feel powerless in soft real estate market

RECENT COMMENTS
Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ari Ane: Can you guys try JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM. this guy is the talk of the town, he hacks into any form of Technical problem you have especially when it comes to phone hack. Well I just hired this...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ari Ane: Can you guys try JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM. this guy is the talk of the town, he hacks into any form of Technical problem you have especially when it comes to phone hack. Well I just hired this...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ari Ane: Can you guys try JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM. this guy is the talk of the town, he hacks into any form of Technical problem you have especially when it comes to phone hack. Well I just hired this...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ari Ane: Can you guys try JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM. this guy is the talk of the town, he hacks into any form of Technical problem you have especially when it comes to phone hack. Well I just hired this...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...