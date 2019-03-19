Medotel construction expected to start in December

Antigua Observer - Saturday, March 19, 2019

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has approved construction plans for a modern medical hotel (medotel), starting in December this year. On Wednesday, Ambassador Gilbert Boustany brought a team of doctors â including a specialist â to Cabinet in order to share their findings on...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
See something, say something: Where is Juvere Christopher?

World Pediatric Project Cardiology Clinic a success in Antigua

Partly underwater hotel approved for Antigua and Barbuda

DNA weighs in on hospital inefficiencies

Construction of temporary homes for Booby Alley residents to commence shortly

Boustany named New Ambassador to the UAE

Legal challenge will not affect Paradise Found Project, ambassador says



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Patcha Blacks prepares summer debut album

Impeccable Love songs from Carlton Reckford

I-Chie continues a musical tradition

2nd Chance gives praise

Dancing under one umbrella

NARCOS rocks Ocho Rios

Principle holds on to his girl

SPORTS more
Area Code sounds off for charity

The SCFA is vibrant and kicking – Reid

Premier League investigating Man City

Ricketts endorses Reggae Girlz Foundation

Gatorade 5v5 kicks into high gear

Girlz delight schoolgirls in Montego Bay

Orville Higgins | Who will win the upcoming WICB presidency?

POLITICS more
PM calls Faithful Nationals protest ‘misguided’

Official funeral offer turned down, ‘Tubby’ to be laid to rest next week

Non-shareholders to be targeted in quest to solve LIAT financial woes

Venezuela in darkness

Gatorade 5v5 kicks into high gear

Orville Higgins | Who will win the upcoming WICB presidency?

Kingston handcart registry to resume

BUSINESS more
Non-shareholders to be targeted in quest to solve LIAT financial woes

PHOTO: Women power

Mixed emotions in emerging economies on smartphones, social media

FLOW customers get free Internet upgrade

New role for JCCUL

Records tumble as KC, XLCR take early Corporate Area lead

WOMAN POWER - Carvelyn Reynolds-Brown stamping her signature across the globe

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

CRIME more
PM calls Faithful Nationals protest ‘misguided’

See something, say something: Where is Juvere Christopher?

Actor Idris Elba pleads for an end to 'stupid' knife crime

Control your fishermen, Shaw and Dom Rep

Not even family spared

Father of 12 gets 44 years for raping 11-y-o girl

Man charged with stabbing murder of Jodie Chesney

RELATED STORIES
See something, say something: Where is Juvere Christopher?

World Pediatric Project Cardiology Clinic a success in Antigua

Partly underwater hotel approved for Antigua and Barbuda

DNA weighs in on hospital inefficiencies

Construction of temporary homes for Booby Alley residents to commence shortly

Boustany named New Ambassador to the UAE

Legal challenge will not affect Paradise Found Project, ambassador says

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ari Ane: Can you guys try JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM. this guy is the talk of the town, he hacks into any form of Technical problem you have especially when it comes to phone hack. Well I just hired this...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ari Ane: Can you guys try JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM. this guy is the talk of the town, he hacks into any form of Technical problem you have especially when it comes to phone hack. Well I just hired this...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Ari Ane: Can you guys try JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM. this guy is the talk of the town, he hacks into any form of Technical problem you have especially when it comes to phone hack. Well I just hired this...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ari Ane: Can you guys try JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM. this guy is the talk of the town, he hacks into any form of Technical problem you have especially when it comes to phone hack. Well I just hired this...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...