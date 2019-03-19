New US ambassador arrives to begin tenure

Kaieteur News - Saturday, March 19, 2019

Guyana has a new US envoy. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch flew in this week. On March 1st, she was sworn at the State Department in Washington, DC., by US Deputy Secretary of State, John Sullivan, who, in his remarks, highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between Guyana and the United...read more

