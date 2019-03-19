Women encouraged to join shipping industry

Royal Gazette - Friday, March 19, 2019

A bid to get more women involved in the traditionally male shipping industry was launched yesterday.Tammy Richardson-Augustus, director of the Women's International Shipping and Trading Association in Bermuda, handed over a booklet designed to promote gender diversity to representatives of the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Campaign To Help Gender Diversity In Seafaring

Campaign To Help Gender Diversity In Seafaring

Promoting maritime opportunities for women

Richardson-Augustus joins Polaris board

Polaris Appoint Tammy Richardson-Augustus

Polaris Appoint Tammy Richardson-Augustus

Bermuda Joins Women’s Shipping Association



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Giving youth a voice

IN PICTURES: Tewey Vaval

DEAR BELLA: I put my cheating husband out; now his family blaming me

Sunshine Promotions And Osprey Lines Ltd Partner To Spread Buju Love To The Sister Isles

For The Love Of Coffee

After 12: Animal Print Unleashed

La Fille du Régiment this Sunday at Palace Cineplex

SPORTS more
Football: Robin Hood & Boulevard Play To Draw

Football: Robin Hood & Boulevard Play To Draw

DEAR BELLA: I put my cheating husband out; now his family blaming me

Russell in Windies squad for 4th and 5th Colonial Medical Insurance ODIs

Nominations Close For Posts Of President And Vice President Of Cricket West Indies

Cwi To Issue Full Refunds For Third Odi In Grenada

President Cameron, Skipper Holder Optimistic About The Future Of West Indies Cricket

POLITICS more
Budget debate continues today

Unfolding Trump lessons for Bermuda

MP Questions UK Citizens Being Elected In OTs

Russell in Windies squad for 4th and 5th Colonial Medical Insurance ODIs

Nominations Close For Posts Of President And Vice President Of Cricket West Indies

Jason Holder to lead Windies in Sandals T20s against England

Obed McCoy added to Windies squad for Sandals T20s against England

BUSINESS more
Butterfield Bank: February Share Repurchases

Launch Of ‘She Leads’ For High School Students

Campaign To Help Gender Diversity In Seafaring

Photos: StreetWise ‘MBA’ Graduation Celebration

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 7 2019

Butterfield Bank: February Share Repurchases

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 7 2019

TECH more
Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

CRIME more
Motorist drank four times the legal limit of alcohol

Czech man told police he was smuggling gold and diamonds

Budget debate continues today

The balancing act: to be better, we must do better for women

Video: March 8th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Football: Robin Hood & Boulevard Play To Draw

Atlantic rower guilty of cocaine trafficking

RELATED STORIES
Campaign To Help Gender Diversity In Seafaring

Campaign To Help Gender Diversity In Seafaring

Promoting maritime opportunities for women

Richardson-Augustus joins Polaris board

Polaris Appoint Tammy Richardson-Augustus

Polaris Appoint Tammy Richardson-Augustus

Bermuda Joins Women’s Shipping Association

RECENT COMMENTS
Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...