Photo: FIGHTBACK

Jamaica Observer - Friday, March 19, 2019

Jamaica Scorpions batsman Nkrumah Bonner on the go in his knock of 97 runs on day one of the West Indies four-day championship match against Barbados Pride at Sabina Park yesterday. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Scorpions reach 47-5 at lunch vs Pride

Jaguars take first-innings lead versus Scorpions

Scorpions, Jaguars in keen tussle

CRICKET-UPDATE: Scorpions resume batting at 3:00pm against Hurricanes

CRICKET-UPDATE: Scorpions resume batting at 3:00pm against Hurricanes

Rain halts proceedings after hour of play in Scorpions, Hurricanes day/night match 

Scorpions struggling at 69/6 vs Hurricanes



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
For The Love Of Coffee

After 12: Animal Print Unleashed

La Fille du Régiment this Sunday at Palace Cineplex

Jamaica Youth for Christ ministers to students through film festival

For the Reckord | Reggae Month brought entertainment and introspection

Building Jamaican studios with Martin Mitchell

Julian Marley speaks on Reggae Month and ‘As I Am’

SPORTS more
Tanya Lee | Balance for better in sports

Bonner, Palmer Jr to the rescue

Campbell: I feared for my life

Messi back in Argentina’s nat’l team for friendlies

Top boys’ teams to clash at Corporate Area meet

Roma sack coach De Francesco

Nuggets top Lakers as LeBron passes Jordan

POLITICS more
Portland Eastern poll will answer some of our questions

GECOM no longer independent- Jagdeo

Granger to meet GECOM today

Walter Molano | Ukraine presidential poll is no joke

St Lucia calls for fresh, fair elections in Venezuela

Caricom grants deferral to two member countries on freedom of movement

Dayton Campbell withdraws statements on Bloomfield's murder

BUSINESS more
Meet Irina Bruce - A tourism ­entrepreneur ­sharing authentic J’can experiences

Walter Molano | Ukraine presidential poll is no joke

Courtney Bailey | Forget the transition. Start adopting data protection standards now

ECB joins global push to help economy

After a decade of doubts, the stock market bull chugs on

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for US$19m

Ja improves in gay travel ranking - But still worst in the Americas

TECH more
Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

CRIME more
UTech student’s murder accused gets new court date

US Coast Guard interdicts 23 attempting to enter US illegally

Region One farmer gets 44 years for rape

Execution key at Warner Park – Drakes

Roxann Stennett-Brown: Throwing punches in a male-dominated ring

Witness recounts teen rape, shooting

Canadian company partners with Westmoreland farmers to grow ganja

RELATED STORIES
Scorpions reach 47-5 at lunch vs Pride

Jaguars take first-innings lead versus Scorpions

Scorpions, Jaguars in keen tussle

CRICKET-UPDATE: Scorpions resume batting at 3:00pm against Hurricanes

CRICKET-UPDATE: Scorpions resume batting at 3:00pm against Hurricanes

Rain halts proceedings after hour of play in Scorpions, Hurricanes day/night match 

Scorpions struggling at 69/6 vs Hurricanes

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...