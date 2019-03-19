Health complications led to death of tourist

Antigua Observer - Thursday, March 19, 2019

Contrary to what was suggested by other media, drowning was not the cause of death of a cruise passenger who died while swimming at Dickenson Bay two weeks ago. An autopsy conducted this week showed that 74-year-old Stephen Downing died due to numerous health conditions, including bilateral...read more

