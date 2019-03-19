City Donates $1,200 To Two Local Charities

Bernews - Wednesday, March 19, 2019

The City of Hamilton presented two local charities with donations of $1,200 each today, serving to assist the work ofÂ Big Brothers Big Sisters...read more

