RA Extend Market Review Consultation Deadline

Bernews - Wednesday, March 19, 2019

The Regulatory Authority has extended the deadline for the Market Review Public Consultation untilMarch 29th. A spokesperson said, âDue to requests...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Public Consultation For IRP Proposal Extended

Review Of Electronic Communications Sector

Review Of Electronic Communications Sector

RA Proposed 2018/19 Work Plan Consultation

RA Proposed 2018/19 Work Plan Consultation

RA Invites Comment On KeyTech & CellOne Deal

Feedback Requested: Email, Cell Phone Unlocking



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

‘Coral Beats’ Clean Beaches With Musical Aim

Mas Domnik 2019 a success say organizers

‘Famalay’ wins Trinidad Carnival Road March

Trinidad rattled by 4.3 earthquake

‘Coral Beats For The Coral Reef’ On March 10

Leftover Pizza is a tasty slice of theatre

SPORTS more
‘Famalay’ wins Trinidad Carnival Road March

Real Blizzard seals place in next round of Second Division

Sport Scoreboard, March 6, 2019

FA Cup semi-final dates pushed back

Golden moments for Daley

Wells set for qualifier

Berkeley complete unbeaten campaign

POLITICS more
PM says State will act decisively to protect citizens

Venezuela expels German ambassador for backing Guaido

Cruise Passenger Fee Bill Tabled In Parliament

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Last Sunday the PNP lost the race

Report: EU Considering Blacklisting Bermuda

Column: ‘Clear Sign Of New Age Colonialism’

Most diabetics who lose a stone and a half can reverse the condition, landmark study suggests

BUSINESS more
Bacardí backs right to sue over Cuba property

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank introduces digital currency pilot

GraceKennedy's 2018 revenues balloon by $5.1 billion

Free Training Course For Hospitality Industry

ChainThat To Launch New Capital Exchange

Powertranz Partners With NCR & Bluefin

CARICOM grants deferral to Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts-Nevis

TECH more
Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

CRIME more
PM says State will act decisively to protect citizens

Counter terror police investigate fourth suspicious package linked to 'dissident' letter bomb campaign

La Salette Global Association honours Maria victims

Police identify latest road fatality

Police seize drugs valued at more than 1 million dollars

Police rescue woman tied to her steering wheel in Tenerife car park  after 'Fifty Shades' stunt goes wrong

Two white South African farmers jailed for the racist murder of a black teenager

RELATED STORIES
Public Consultation For IRP Proposal Extended

Review Of Electronic Communications Sector

Review Of Electronic Communications Sector

RA Proposed 2018/19 Work Plan Consultation

RA Proposed 2018/19 Work Plan Consultation

RA Invites Comment On KeyTech & CellOne Deal

Feedback Requested: Email, Cell Phone Unlocking

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...