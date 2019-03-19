AME church holds annual conference

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, March 19, 2019

All of Bermuda's 11 African Methodist Episcopal churches will convene throughout the week for the 133rd Bermuda Annual Conference of the Church.The conference gathered local pastors and international faith leaders yesterday at the Fairmont Southampton to discuss the effect of the AME Church on...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
AME Church celebrates at annual conference

Church leaders expect Tweed decision soon

AMEs hail successful 128th Annual Conference

Island's AME churches reaffirm opposition to activities that 'erode the traditional family structure'

Around the Churches, 9 March 2013

Why we need The Deliverer

AME Church gets female leader



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Crime Stoppers Holds Weekend Film Experience

After 12: Rusheda's Short Shorts Bubble

To Our Valued Patrons:

Coming Soon | Yardie

National Theatre Live presents ‘Young Marx’ at Palace Cineplex

Captain Marvel - 3D | Who is a warrior hero?

Ras-I gets love for jazz-laced ‘Crazy Over You’

SPORTS more
Results: Commercial Bowling League

Rugby: Bermuda To Play Jamaica On Saturday

Professional Squash Open Gets Underway

BGA Set To Host International Challenge 2019

This day in History — March 6

Football Brawl Prompts Off-Duty Cop to Fire Shots

Becca funeral set for March 16

POLITICS more
Column: ‘Clear Sign Of New Age Colonialism’

Most diabetics who lose a stone and a half can reverse the condition, landmark study suggests

Talkback Tuesday | Crawford’s remarks about Vaz stir raging debate

Photo: Fitting memorial

Jagdeo to meet with President Granger today

Board vote reason behind Skerritt snub, says BCA chief

Crawford’s remarks about Vaz stir raging debate

BUSINESS more
CARICOM grants deferral to Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts-Nevis

Bacardí wants right to sue over Cuba property

Complaints over new Butterfield platform

RA: likely tacit co-ordination in telecoms

Airlift drop-off concern for hoteliers

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 5 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 5 2019

TECH more
Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

CRIME more
Results: Commercial Bowling League

Rugby: Bermuda To Play Jamaica On Saturday

Prison work-programme breaches to be probed

UPP condemns unlawful ‘pardons’ by Attorney-General

AG: HAPI is here to stay, supervision is what’s needed

No resolution yet in legal action on teachers’ strip search issue

Sobriety checkpoints this weekend

RELATED STORIES
AME Church celebrates at annual conference

Church leaders expect Tweed decision soon

AMEs hail successful 128th Annual Conference

Island's AME churches reaffirm opposition to activities that 'erode the traditional family structure'

Around the Churches, 9 March 2013

Why we need The Deliverer

AME Church gets female leader

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...