File tax returns before March 15 deadline, TAJ urges

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â With just over a week to go before the March 15 Income tax filing due date, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is encouraging taxpayers to file their income tax returns for 2018/19 early and ahead of the expected last minute rush.read more

