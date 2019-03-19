What can be done to improve the community of Barrett Town?

Jamaica Star - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

May Wynter - administrator While we have water in the community, I would love to see an improvement in the Barrett Town water supply and that more jobs are made available to the young people in the community. Roxroy Kerr - plumber and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
What is your wish for your area in 2019?

Community focus : Barrett Town's thirsts for water

Zinc fences to be removed from Barrett Town communities

Bartlett, Donaldson confident in East Central St James

Matura gets new water treatment plant

Fear not, the JMD will rise again - Wynter

Improved water system for St Catherine communities



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
IN PICTURES: Jouvert Carnival 2019

Reggae Girlz get big support in MoBay

No more relationships with entertainers for D’Angel

Bigga 5 scores with ‘Day One’

The Student inspires with new single

‘White hot’ birthday for Sexy Shelly

Johnny Live Comedy Bar finds new home

SPORTS more
QPR: Nahki Wells Receives Bermuda Call-Up

Coach wants more support for youth football

Hockey: Bermuda Defeats Widener University

Hockey: Bermuda Defeats Widener University

Phoenix Sparks show ruthless edge

Stout suffers final defeats

Leseur outlines potential

POLITICS more
JLP celebrates life of former MP Euphemia Williams

‘Rules will be followed’ - Malahoo Forte says road construction will adhere to guidelines

Business leaders urge restraint, observation of political code of conduct ahead of East Portland by-election

Political parties urged to adhere to code of conduct

Attorney says public safety minister has no power to revoke remissions

Immigration Corner | Will I ever get back my green card?

Clarendon youth urged to look to job creation

BUSINESS more
Grenada to make financial contribution to LIAT

Bermuda's 2018 M&A deal value tops $70bn

Appleby: Bermuda Deal Value Doubles In 2018

Phoenix Sparks show ruthless edge

Co-operative expert to speak at BEDC event

Hi-tech insurance exchange debuts in Bermuda

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 4 2019

TECH more
Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

CRIME more
Education minister denounces killing of 6-y-o student, dispatches trauma team to school

Fatal Shooting in Salisbury

Fatal vehicular accident in Pond Cassé

Generator system injures one male in Penville festivities

Two arrested for drug and firearm possession

Stabbing in St Joseph

Court: Man Admits Multiple Drugs Offences

RELATED STORIES
What is your wish for your area in 2019?

Community focus : Barrett Town's thirsts for water

Zinc fences to be removed from Barrett Town communities

Bartlett, Donaldson confident in East Central St James

Matura gets new water treatment plant

Fear not, the JMD will rise again - Wynter

Improved water system for St Catherine communities

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...